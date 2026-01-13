NBA Award Leaders: MVP And DPOY Races Heating Up Without Nikola Jokic And Victor Wembanyama

The NBA award races might look a little different if the 65-game threshold weren’t applied, mainly in the MVP race. We would have expected three-time MVP Nikola Jokic to be the frontrunner for his fourth award so far, as he is averaging a triple-double so far.

But without Jokic, the MVP race will be very interesting with frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking to win his second straight trophy and hold off some staunch competition from superstars from both conferences. The same goes for the other award races.

The Defensive Player of the Year race has been heating up as Victor Wembanyama seems set to miss out on the 65-game mark as well, to the point that four-time winner Rudy Gobert has re-entered the competition to potentially be the first player ever to capture the trophy five times. But can he get it done? Who are the main competitors for other awards, such as Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player? We have the predictions in our latest rankings.

Most Valuable Player

Leading Candidates For 2025-26 MVP Award:

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

2. Cade Cunningham

3. Luka Doncic

4. Jaylen Brown

5. Jalen Brunson

The MVP race has opened the door for a new hierarchy, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has wasted no time stepping through it. The Thunder star has been the most consistent presence in the league night after night, averaging 31.9 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 54.7% from the field. What separates Shai in this race isn’t just scoring; it’s how little Oklahoma City dips when he’s on the floor.

Right behind him is Cade Cunningham, who has taken a massive leap from promising cornerstone to full-blown franchise superstar. Cade is putting up 26.7 points, 9.7 assists, and 6.2 rebounds while being the best player on the best team in the East. Detroit’s offensive efficiency jumps dramatically when he’s on the court, and he has to be the major contender for Shai’s trophy that’s his to lose.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic remains a statistical monster for the Lakers, averaging 33.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, but the team’s stop-start season has slightly dampened his MVP momentum compared to past seasons. Still, we cannot deny how valuable Luka is for the biggest franchise in the game, and he will earn his MVP votes easily.

Jaylen Brown is having the best individual season of his career, averaging 29.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while guarding multiple positions on a nightly basis for the third-seeded Celtics. His efficiency, 49.5% from the floor, has made Boston’s offense nearly impossible to load up against, even without Jayson Tatum.

Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, is posting 28.9 points and 6.3 assists while leading the Knicks through late-game situations with countless clutch moments. None of these candidates behind SGA feels like placeholders, which is exactly what has made this MVP race feel open enough in case the OKC star suddenly drops off for whatever reason.

Rookie Of The Year

Leading Candidates For 2025-26 Rookie Of The Year Award:

1. Cooper Flagg

2. Kon Knueppel

3. VJ Edgecombe

4. Derik Queen

5. Cedric Coward

Cooper Flagg has somehow exceeded even the loftiest expectations. The Duke product has immediately translated his two-way stardom to the NBA, averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, and 1.3 steals while guarding every frontcourt position and even handling point guard duties. No doubt, taking over from Luka Doncic and still performing well will give him the storyline to boost him in the rankings.

Behind Flagg, Kon Knueppel has emerged as the most polished offensive rookie in the class. He’s averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 42.5% from three, already functioning as a reliable secondary scorer late in games. We knew the sharpshooter would be effective, but we didn’t see this coming.

VJ Edgecombe has been the most electric athlete among the rookies, posting 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals while thriving in transition and as an on-ball disruptor. His scoring has come in waves, but his defensive motor keeps him firmly in the conversation, and he will likely finish in the top three no matter what.

The second tier remains competitive as well. Derik Queen has been a steady interior presence, averaging 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while showing flashes of advanced footwork in the post. Cedric Coward, meanwhile, has carved out value through efficiency and effort, shooting 47.0% from the floor and providing consistent wing defense in heavy minutes en route to an average of 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

While Flagg may be setting the pace, this rookie class has provided real rotation players across the board, not just highlights. Let’s see how the ROY race shapes up over the next few weeks.

Defensive Player Of The Year

Leading Candidates For 2025-26 Defensive Player Of The Year Award:

1. Chet Holmgren

2. Rudy Gobert

3. Victor Wembanyama

4. Bam Adebayo

5. Amen Thompson

Chet Holmgren has been the league’s most disruptive defender, anchoring the NBA’s first-ranked defense (Thunder allowing only 108.4 PPG) while averaging 1.8 blocks, 0.6 steals, and 8.4 rebounds per game. His ability to protect the rim without sacrificing perimeter mobility has allowed Oklahoma City to switch schemes on the fly, and Holmgren’s 104.5 defensive rating is solid as well.

Rudy Gobert has reminded everyone why his name never truly leaves this conversation. The four-time winner is once again near the top of the league in defensive rating impact (110.4), averaging 11.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while deterring countless shots that never appear in the box score.

Bam Adebayo continues to be Miami’s defensive backbone, capable of switching onto guards while still holding his own against centers, averaging 9.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals. As long as Bam stays healthy, he will always be a contender for DPOY.

Of course, Amen Thompson is still a perimeter wrecking ball, averaging 1.3 steals while guarding the opponent’s best scorer nightly. In terms of raw athleticism and making defense look pretty, Amen might rank first among all players.

Finally, Scottie Barnes is always an impactful defender, posting 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while holding a 110.3 defensive rating. Barnes’ versatility when it comes to defending the perimeter and paint cannot be understated.

Sixth Man Of The Year

Leading Candidates For 2025-26 Sixth Man Of The Year Award:

1. Naz Reid

2. Keldon Johnson

3. Jaime Jaquez Jr.

4. Reed Sheppard

5. Anthony Black

The Sixth Man of the Year award has leaned back toward its original focus: game-changing production off the bench. Naz Reid continues to redefine what a reserve big man can be, averaging 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 38.2% from three. His ability to stretch the floor while still punishing mismatches inside has made Minnesota’s second unit one of the most dangerous in the league.

Keldon Johnson has embraced his bench role with physicality and confidence, averaging 13.7 points while relentlessly attacking closeouts and mismatches for the title-contending Spurs. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has become Miami’s ultimate plug-and-play piece, posting 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while fitting seamlessly into multiple lineups without disrupting flow.

Rounding out the field, Reed Sheppard has made shooting gravity a weapon, knocking down 40.4% of his threes while posting 13.1 points per game, while Anthony Black has thrived as a defensive-minded connector, averaging 1.3 steals and providing offensive control (15.7 points per game) when starters rest. This year’s race feels less about raw offensive stats and more about impact swings, and that’s exactly how it should be.

Most Improved Player

Leading Candidates For 2025-26 Most Improved Player Award:

1. Deni Avdija

2. Jalen Johnson

3. Keyonte George

4. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

5. Michael Porter Jr.

No award captures player growth quite like Most Improved, and Deni Avdija has taken center stage. After years of incremental progress, he’s averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists, massively increasing his scoring output while maintaining defensive responsibility. His confidence attacking off the dribble has transformed him from a role player to a true star.

Jalen Johnson has followed closely, becoming a true two-way force with averages of 23.7 points and 10.3 rebounds, thriving as both a finisher and secondary creator as the Hawks move on from the Trae Young era. Keyonte George has made a leap in efficiency and control, averaging 23.8 points and 6.9 assists despite playing on a struggling Jazz team that is heading to the lottery.

Veteran improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed either. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has evolved into a reliable two-way guard, shooting 37.2% from three (averaging a career-high 20.6 points per game) while taking on tougher defensive assignments. Michael Porter Jr., meanwhile, has expanded his game beyond shooting, averaging 25.9 points and 7.5 rebounds, as he has taken the number one scoring option with the Nets and run with it confidently.

Coach Of The Year

Leading Candidates For 2025-26 Coach Of The Year Award:

1. JB Bickerstaff

2. Mitch Johnson

3. Jordan Ott

4. Joe Mazzulla

5. David Adelman

There’s little debate that JB Bickerstaff has done an outstanding job this season, guiding the Pistons to a surprising 28-10 start. Detroit’s defense has been a revelation, ranking fourth in the league by allowing just 111.2 points per game, while the offense has found a smooth rhythm without losing its fast-paced identity. Cade Cunningham remains the centerpiece, but Bickerstaff has done a remarkable job defining roles and getting everyone to buy in, and the results speak for themselves: the Pistons currently hold the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Mitch Johnson (27-12 with the Spurs) and Jordan Ott (24-15 with the Suns) have drawn praise for adaptability, both maximizing limited rotations through smart staggering and matchup-based adjustments. Their teams consistently outperform preseason expectations, which has always mattered in this award’s history. We did not expect the Spurs and Suns to be this good out of nowhere.

The usual contenders remain present. Joe Mazzulla (24-15 with the Celtics) continues to balance egos and efficiency on a team that doesn’t have Tatum, Jrue Holiday, or Kristaps Porzingis, and David Adelman has earned league-wide respect for turning smaller tweaks into tangible wins (26-13) for the Nuggets, even as Nikola Jokic misses time.