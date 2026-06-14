Sydney Sweeney Turns Heads At Knicks’ NBA Finals Game 5

The New York Knicks‘ historic championship-clinching Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs was filled with celebrities, basketball legends, and die-hard fans hoping to witness history. Among the biggest names in attendance was Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney, whose appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments before tipoff.

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Sweeney arrived at Frost Bank Center wearing a white ‘New York 11’ shirt in support of Knicks star Jalen Brunson, immediately drawing attention from fans, media members, and even the ESPN broadcast crew. The actress, best known for her roles in Euphoria, The White Lotus, and several blockbuster films, has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the past few years.

Her presence did not go unnoticed by Charles Barkley. During ESPN’s pregame coverage, Barkley reacted with surprise when Sweeney appeared on screen.

“Sydney Sweeney is here? Everybody is a New York Knicks fan now. Come on, man.”

“Sydney Sweeney is here???” Charles Barkley a sicko 💀 pic.twitter.com/HaN68jiqtV — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 14, 2026

The Hall of Famer’s comments quickly went viral across social media, with many fans joking that the Knicks’ incredible playoff run had suddenly created thousands of new supporters around the world.

Barkley’s reaction also came just days after debates surrounding celebrity fandom dominated coverage of the Finals. Taylor Swift faced similar scrutiny after attending Game 4 at Madison Square Garden, leading to questions about her Knicks loyalty. Sweeney’s appearance only added another major celebrity name to an already star-studded Finals atmosphere.

She was hardly alone.

Game 5 featured an impressive celebrity row that included longtime Knicks superfan Spike Lee, actor Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Fat Joe, former Knicks legend Patrick Ewing, and even Prince Harry. The Knicks’ unexpected run to their first NBA Finals appearance in decades transformed every game into a major cultural event.

Sweeney had also attended Game 4 in New York, where the Knicks completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history after erasing a 29-point deficit to defeat the Spurs 107-106. Following that emotional victory, she reportedly described the experience as an ’emotional rollercoaster.’

Game 5 delivered even more drama. While celebrities filled the arena, the night ultimately belonged to Jalen Brunson. The Knicks superstar produced one of the greatest performances in franchise history, scoring 45 points while leading New York back from a 16-point deficit. Brunson shot 14-for-27 from the field and added three rebounds, three assists, and two steals as the Knicks secured a 94-90 victory and captured their first NBA championship since 1973.

The championship victory ended a 53-year title drought and instantly became one of the biggest moments in New York sports history.

For Sweeney, it was a front-row seat to history. Whether she is a longtime Knicks supporter or simply wanted to witness one of the year’s biggest sporting events, her appearance became one of the night’s most discussed off-court storylines. Combined with Barkley’s hilarious reaction and the massive celebrity turnout surrounding the Finals, Sweeney once again found herself at the center of social media attention.

By the end of the night, however, every celebrity in attendance was witnessing the same thing: Jalen Brunson, the Knicks, and an entire city finally celebrating an NBA championship 53 years in the making.