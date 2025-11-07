Deandre Ayton Gets Real On Lakers Culture

Deandre Ayton says the Lakers have built a strong culture rooted in communication and consistency.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) and forward Jake LaRavia (12) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deandre Ayton likes what he’s seeing in Los Angeles. After a strong start to the season, the Lakers’ big man credited the team’s chemistry and mindset for how well things are coming together, even with injuries keeping key players out of the lineup.

“I give my hats off to JJ [Redick],” Ayton said, via Ryan Ward. “JJ and the staff have just been pushing us regardless [of] who’s out there. They’ve been doing it since I got here from training camp, from the months I’ve been in the summer in the gym. He’s been the same guy. And he’s just been every day just drilling it in our heads, having that championship mentality, championship shape, championship communication. That’s our motto, and that’s what we’ve been going by.”

Ayton said the energy around the team has made it easier for guys to stay ready and step in without missing a beat.

“It’s super contagious,” he continued. “The guys who are out, they work their way up to come back and play, come in the lineup and it’s like they never left.”

At 27, Ayton is quickly becoming one of the league’s best redemption stories. What began as a promising career in Phoenix eventually spiraled downward, until he found his way to the Lakers. Now, he’s finding purpose again with a renewed sense of confidence on the court.

Alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James (when he returns), Ayton has a chance to surpass expectations and revive what many thought was a stagnant career.

In eight games so far, he’s been crucial for the Lakers, averaging 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. His defense and shot-making on the interior have been a perfect fit with Luka Doncic, allowing both players to play off each other seamlessly.

Under head coach JJ Redick, Ayton not only feels stability but also empowered to be the best version of himself. With the Lakers sitting at 7–2, the results have been impressive for both the team and their young big man.

Coming from rock bottom with the Blazers, Ayton’s situation has improved drastically. Where he was once considered a liability on the court, he has now found his place on a team with true title ambitions.

This season, while the road ahead is long and difficult, the tone has already been set. If Ayton can stay healthy and reach his highest potential, it could help the Lakers maintain their current win rate for the rest of the season.

After finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds against the Spurs on Wednesday, Ayton continued his streak, but it’s only just the beginning. The next test comes this Saturday on the road against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. It’s the Lakers’ first major road trip of the season, and it will tell us a lot about what to expect the rest of the way.

For now, at least, Deandre Ayton is starting to look like the player everyone hoped he’d become. He’s healthy, confident, and fully locked into a team with real championship goals. If this version of Ayton is here to stay, the Lakers just found their missing piece.

