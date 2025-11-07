“Can’t Please Everybody”: Bradley Beal Honestly Reflects On Getting Booed By Suns Fans

The Clippers lost on the road to the Suns without James Harden and Kawhi Leonard available in the first of their two consecutive fixtures against the team. They fell 102-116 to the Suns, who were fueled by Jalen Green’s stellar game in his debut.

This game marked a returning game to Phoenix for two key players on the Clippers’ roster: Chris Paul and Bradley Beal. Essentially, it was a night to forget for everyone on the Clippers’ roster, especially Beal.

While Paul was met with cheers and ovations from the fans, Beal was repeatedly booed by the crowd, almost every time he touched the ball.

Phoenix Suns fans are booing Bradley Beal every time he touches the ball he left a bad taste in our mouth I guess 😂 @Suns pic.twitter.com/4IaPcPdCGr — Ignatius L. Jackson, CPA (@ignatiuscpa) November 7, 2025

He had a very rough night and finished the game with five points, one rebound, and one assist. The veteran shot extremely poorly from the field, going 2-of-14 (14.3% efficiency).

Following the game, Beal spoke to the media about his honest feedback about this game and how he plans to improve. He also addressed getting booed by Suns fans.

“I’m still going to miss. I haven’t found my rhythm on the team, my way on the team. This is all just like building blocks and stepping stones for me. Obviously, going into the season so we still need to execute and hit shots and get wins at the end of the day,” said Beal in an honest assessment of his performance and fit on the team.

“But like I’m not worried about any other team or anything, you know, whatever the story is. Like I’m worried about my health, my teammates, making sure that I’m out there in the best of my abilities and and I contribute in any way I can.”

When the reporter followed up to ask about the crowd specifically and how Beal plans to respond to that, he claimed he had matured enough in his career to not indulge and engage with everyone.

“I mean, you got fans that didn’t like me here. You got fans that like I was here. I mean, you can’t please everybody. I found out at a very young age that you drive yourself crazy trying to make everybody happy,” said Beal candidly.

“So uh, I’ve enjoyed my time here. I’ve enjoyed playing for this organization. They made a decision. I move on. It is what it is. You know, don’t have any hard feelings.”

“People are going to boo. It’s part of the game. It’s part of being the fan. You know what I’m saying? So I’ll see you Saturday,” said Beal while cutting slack to his critics in the stands.

After the Suns decided to trade Kevin Durant, it seemed like the run for the superteam was over, and Beal’s time in Phoenix had come to an end.

Subsequently, Beal had a dragged-out exit from the team due to his no-trade clause. The Suns still owe him approximately $99 million, which is still charged to their salary cap space under the ‘dead cap’ section.

The Suns owed him $110 million in salaries over the next two seasons before he agreed to forfeit approximately 13 million from that anticipated salary to come to terms on a buyout between the two parties.

During his time with the Suns, Beal averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.7% from the three-point range.

For a player who once averaged 30 points per game for the season, such a production is considered severely under-delivering on the promise that his potential presented for the Suns team. No wonder their fans are unhappy with him, even after he has left the franchise.