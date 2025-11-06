Phoenix Suns Blow Out Los Angeles Clippers 115-102: Instant Analysis

Jalen Green wasted no time announcing himself in Phoenix. In his long-awaited Suns debut, the explosive guard erupted for 29 points and ignited a second-half surge that carried Phoenix to a 115-102 win over a depleted Los Angeles Clippers squad on Thursday night.

After sitting out the first eight games with a right hamstring strain, Green looked fully unleashed, drilling six threes, shaking off rust with a confident 10-of-20 shooting line, and instantly energizing a team still settling into its early-season rhythm. His breakout performance headlined a balanced offensive night that also featured 24 points from Devin Booker, a gritty 18 from an under-the-weather Grayson Allen, and a dominant third quarter in which the Suns blew the game open with a 40-23 advantage.

The Clippers, missing both James Harden (personal reasons) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle), leaned heavily on Ivica Zubac’s 23-point, 11-rebound effort and got a spark from Cam Christie, but never recovered after Phoenix stretched the lead to 25. Bradley Beal’s rough return to the Valley, 5 points on 2-of-14 shooting amid constant boos, only underscored a night that belonged entirely to a Suns team that was firing on all cylinders. Let’s dive into the game’s recap by highlighting the key factors.

1. Jalen Green’s Electric Debut Sets The Tone

Jalen Green wasted no time stamping his arrival in Phoenix, erupting for 29 points in 23 minutes on 10-of-20 shooting and 6-of-13 from deep, delivering exactly the kind of off-the-dribble scoring punch this offense has lacked. Green added 3 assists, 2 steals, and finished a team-best +30, showcasing how dramatically he swung the Suns’ tempo and spacing.

His shot-making fueled Phoenix’s perimeter-driven offense. His six threes were part of the Suns’ 19-of-49 barrage from beyond the arc, a season-high volume and a key separator in this game.

Even more impressive was how seamlessly he fit alongside Devin Booker, who added 24 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds on 10-of-22 shooting. Green’s presence pulled defenders away from Booker, generating cleaner looks and forcing LA’s depleted backcourt into constant rotation defense.

With Phoenix turning a three-point halftime edge into a 40-23 third-quarter explosion, Green’s shot creation repeatedly cracked open the Clippers’ defense and the Suns will be overjoyed that he is now available to share the scoring load with Devin Booker.

2. Suns’ Third-Quarter Avalanche Breaks The Game Open

The decisive turn came when Phoenix exploded for 40 points in the third quarter, outscoring the Clippers by 17 and stretching the lead to 17 entering the fourth. Devastating perimeter accuracy was the difference; Phoenix hit 7 threes in the third alone, led by Royce O’Neale and Green, and capitalized on LA’s sloppy rotations.

O’Neale finished with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting (including 5-of-10 from deep) and was a +8, providing the stable, connective tissue needed when the game accelerated. Phoenix’s defensive activity also surged during the run, forcing turnovers that triggered transition opportunities.

The Suns racked up 13 steals and turned LA’s 15 turnovers into 19 points, consistently beating the Clippers down the floor. Mark Williams anchored that defensive push, adding 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals while finishing a +18. The collective pressure created chaos for a Clippers team already missing James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, and Phoenix capitalized on every crack.

3. Clippers Undermanned But Competitive Behind Zubac, Bench Spark

Even short-handed, the Clippers hung around thanks largely to Ivica Zubac’s dominance inside. He posted 23 points, 11 rebounds, and shot an efficient 8-for-14, while also adding 2 steals and leading all starters in plus-minus (-11). Zubac was responsible for 10 of LA’s 42 points in the paint, and his physicality on the offensive glass (5 OREB) briefly kept the Clippers afloat when their perimeter shooting lagged.

But with LA hitting just 10-of-31 from deep (32.3%), there simply wasn’t enough balance to offset Phoenix’s shot-making. The Clippers’ bench helped stabilize things, scoring 55 of the team’s 102 points and showcasing surprising depth.

Cam Christie continued his impressive stretch with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 2-of-3 from deep, finishing a team-best +13. John Collins added 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 block, while Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 12 points and 5 assists in 28 minutes. Despite the second unit’s production, LA’s starting lineup finished a combined -100 in plus-minus, an insurmountable deficit on a night when the Suns had their full firepower available.

4. Bradley Beal’s Rough Return To Phoenix Highlights Clippers’ Struggles

Bradley Beal’s reunion with the Suns could not have unfolded worse. Booed in introductions and each time he touched the ball, Beal finished only 2-for-14 from the field and 1-for-5 from deep, totaling just 5 points, 1 assist, and 2 turnovers in 20 difficult minutes.

His -23 plus-minus was the second-worst among LA starters, emblematic of how severely he struggled to generate offense or create separation against Phoenix’s physical wings. Beal’s poor shooting exacerbated LA’s spacing issues, especially with Harden and Leonard unavailable to carry the playmaking burden.

The Clippers produced only 24 assists as a team and generated just 10 fast-break points, largely because they lacked reliable shot creators. Kris Dunn tried to compensate with 9 points, 6 assists, and 1 steal while shooting 3-for-4, but the Clippers couldn’t manufacture efficient offense consistently. Beal’s off-night removed another weapon from an already-thin rotation and magnified the Clippers’ depth problems.

5. Suns Win The Math Battle: Threes, Turnovers, And Activity

Phoenix controlled the numbers that shape modern basketball. The Suns attempted 18 more shots than LA (92 to 79), thanks to superior offensive rebounding (15 to 11) and defensive activity leading to runouts. Their 19 made threes doubled LA’s total of 10, producing a massive 27-point advantage from deep; a gap the Clippers never came close to closing.

Even with LA earning more free-throw attempts (30 to Phoenix’s 19), the Suns’ perimeter efficiency rendered the disparity irrelevant. Defensively, the Suns swarmed passing lanes and forced the Clippers into 15 turnovers, including 8 steals from the starters alone.

Grayson Allen, playing while ill, had 18 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block, finishing a game-high +22. Ryan Dunn added another spark off the bench with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal, converting all three of his free throws.

Even though Phoenix turned it over 16 times, they limited the damage to just 26 points conceded, and their ability to respond immediately with threes and transition baskets ensured LA could never build momentum.