NBA Players Believe Darryn Peterson Could Be Ohio’s Best Prospect Since LeBron James

Is Darryn Peterson the best Ohio athlete since LeBron James? According to several NBA voices, that might not be an exaggeration. The 18-year-old freshman guard out of Canton is already making noise at Kansas, where he dropped 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in his college debut.

“I think he could have played in the NBA last year, to be honest with you,” said CJ McCollum, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s going to have a special career. I hope that when it’s all said and done, it’s LeBron [James] coming out of Ohio and then you’re talking about him.”

The hype isn’t just about his game. NBA player development coach Phil Beckner said Peterson carries the kind of presence you only see in superstars.

“I’m at [one court] and Darryn walked in and he’s about to play at [a different court] … he walked in and I’m telling you, his presence and his aura, it almost gave me goose bumps,” Beckner said. “I’ve been in the back tunnels of NBA arenas. I’ve seen Dame Lillard walk by, I’ve had Giannis [Antetokounmpo] walk by. Those dudes, there’s something different to them … I remember like, ‘Holy cow, this dude is different.’”

Ohio sports have a history of heartbreak (Cleveland in particular), but there have been a few diamonds in the rough. The most notable star from the state is LeBron James, who grew up in Akron with his mother, Gloria. He’s proud of his origins and even returned to help his home team win its first title. There’s also Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who was born in the same hospital as James before moving to Charlotte, North Carolina.

While Darryn Peterson is not James or Curry, there’s a growing belief that he has the potential to get there. As an elite combo guard known for his versatility, strength, and playmaking, there’s nothing he can’t do on the court, and it’s caught the attention of scouts everywhere.

With just one game under his belt, Peterson still has a lot to prove, but it’s a great sign that he’s already drawing comparisons to the likes of LeBron James. If he can be that stabilizing presence in Kansas this season, it will set him up to become the top pick in July.

Ultimately, while it’s too early to make any final judgments, players are buzzing about Peterson like we haven’t seen in years. Beyond his on-court talent, his maturity, work ethic, and commanding presence have made a strong impression on his teammates.

If he plays his cards right, Peterson has the chance to set a new standard for greatness. He has the skills and the personality to lead, and he might just follow in the footsteps of LeBron himself with a dominant rookie campaign.

Darryn Peterson may only be one game into his college career, but the signs are already there. He has the talent, the mindset, and the presence of a future superstar. If he continues on this path, we won’t just be talking about the best player in Kansas. We’ll be talking about the next great name to come out of Ohio.