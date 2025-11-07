Jalen Green had a spectacular return to NBA action after missing all the games this season due to a right hamstring strain. He dropped 29 points with three rebounds and three assists in the Suns’ 115-102 win against the Clippers.

Green led all scorers in the game while shooting 50% from the field and 6-of-13 from beyond the arc. The Clippers did not have James Harden or Kawhi Leonard in this game, who were out for personal reasons and right ankle sprain issues, respectively.

Following the game, Green spoke to the NBA’s sideline reporter about his formidable debut with the Suns.

“Man, that felt good to be back. I was telling everybody on my team, I was like, ‘I can’t even take my nap fully.’ I was so excited and anxious to get back on the floor. It was a lot of hard work, shoutout to the training staff and everybody for working with me. I’m happy to be out there.”

“I’m super excited and blessed to be back. Being in Phoenix, it’s a blessing too. Great culture. They love basketball out here,” said Green when he further addressed his debut game in the post-game press conference.

Green also subtly avoided a question about his former team, the Rockets, where a reporter asked him if he ever played with as much floor spacing in Houston as he did tonight, after he praised the Suns’ offense. “Next question,” Green deflected with a smile.

The 23-year-old guard set the franchise record for most three-point shots made in a debut with six of them, while he had the second most points ever scored in a debut for the franchise (First is Charles Barkley’s 37).

The former No. 2 overall pick played his first game in the Suns’ uniform since he joined the franchise in a trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. He was the key asset that the Suns negotiated to bring in for trading a superstar like Durant.

Therefore, they were looking forward to seeing the backcourt duo of Devin Booker and Jalen Green in action. The duo combined for 53 points tonight as Booker had 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals to stuff the box score.

Two players were making a return on the Suns court tonight from the Clippers roster. While the crowd welcomed Chris Paul back with an ovation and cheers, Bradley Beal was met with a lot of boos on the court. Chris Paul took them to the NBA Finals while Bradley Beal had his most forgettable years of his career on the Suns.

The Clippers will face the Suns once again on Saturday night (November 8) at the Intuit Dome, where they will hope to have Harden back on the roster. Without Harden, the Clippers’ offense looked all over the place tonight.