Jalen Green Speaks On Feeling Anxious Following Stellar Suns Debut: “Couldn’t Even Take My Nap Fully”

Jalen Green makes his feelings clear on his Phoenix Suns debut after 29-point game against the Clippers.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates a three point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jalen Green had a spectacular return to NBA action after missing all the games this season due to a right hamstring strain. He dropped 29 points with three rebounds and three assists in the Suns’ 115-102 win against the Clippers.

Green led all scorers in the game while shooting 50% from the field and 6-of-13 from beyond the arc. The Clippers did not have James Harden or Kawhi Leonard in this game, who were out for personal reasons and right ankle sprain issues, respectively.

Following the game, Green spoke to the NBA’s sideline reporter about his formidable debut with the Suns.

“Man, that felt good to be back. I was telling everybody on my team, I was like, ‘I can’t even take my nap fully.’ I was so excited and anxious to get back on the floor. It was a lot of hard work, shoutout to the training staff and everybody for working with me. I’m happy to be out there.”

“I’m super excited and blessed to be back. Being in Phoenix, it’s a blessing too. Great culture. They love basketball out here,” said Green when he further addressed his debut game in the post-game press conference.

Green also subtly avoided a question about his former team, the Rockets, where a reporter asked him if he ever played with as much floor spacing in Houston as he did tonight, after he praised the Suns’ offense. “Next question,” Green deflected with a smile.

The 23-year-old guard set the franchise record for most three-point shots made in a debut with six of them, while he had the second most points ever scored in a debut for the franchise (First is Charles Barkley’s 37).

The former No. 2 overall pick played his first game in the Suns’ uniform since he joined the franchise in a trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. He was the key asset that the Suns negotiated to bring in for trading a superstar like Durant.

Therefore, they were looking forward to seeing the backcourt duo of Devin Booker and Jalen Green in action. The duo combined for 53 points tonight as Booker had 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals to stuff the box score.

Two players were making a return on the Suns court tonight from the Clippers roster. While the crowd welcomed Chris Paul back with an ovation and cheers, Bradley Beal was met with a lot of boos on the court. Chris Paul took them to the NBA Finals while Bradley Beal had his most forgettable years of his career on the Suns.

The Clippers will face the Suns once again on Saturday night (November 8) at the Intuit Dome, where they will hope to have Harden back on the roster. Without Harden, the Clippers’ offense looked all over the place tonight.

Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
