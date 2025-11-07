Rick Ross Calls Out Jaylen Brown And His Barber

With Jaylen Brown being criticized for his recent incidents with spray-on hair, popular rapper Rick Ross called out the Celtics star recently.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Oct 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown has become the subject of many jokes on social media following his recurring issues with his spray-on hairline. Although Brown attempted to address the matter by passing it off as a joke, claiming it was AI-generated content in a recent tweet, it is abundantly clear that fans aren’t buying it.

On this note, popular rapper Rick Ross recently called out Jaylen Brown and his barber in a video, while ironically getting a haircut.

“Jaylen Brown. Yo. It’s time to end the madness,” said Ross, while his barber lined up his hairline. “It’s time to end the madness. Whoever your barber is, tell him to stop. Chill with the hair follicles. Those hair follicles- it’s like in a jar. You’re spraying hair from another human on there. But you’re playing ball. It’s causing trauma. Let’s stop the madness.”

Ross followed up by presenting Jaylen Brown with a business proposal: “Jaylen, me and you could do a dye company. Let’s just create a dye company and give it to the streets. They need to, you know what I’m saying? You’re playing ball. That’s your third victim this week. We rock with you now. But stop the madness.”

After the first incident, Brown’s hairline left a dark smudge mark on OG Anunoby’s jersey. Following this event, Brown was even teased by a Celtics broadcaster during a recent game. With the latest incident seeing the star’s spray-on hairline leave a mark on Wizards guard KyShawn George’s sleeve, it is clear that the 29-year-old needs to do something.

 

Is The Strain Of Leadership Bearing Down On Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown recently went on a livestream to get a haircut. When asked about his receding hairline, the Celtics guard said playing for the Celtics for 10 years and the pressure to win a title have caused him a lot of stress, leading to balding.

Although this was primarily meant as a joke, the 29-year-old is carrying a lot of responsibility for the franchise this season.

As the sole superstar on the roster, given Jayson Tatum’s prolonged absence, Brown is tasked with leading the team. When considering the roster overhaul the Celtics underwent this summer, it is fair to say that, given the team’s strength, remaining a competitive unit would be a challenge.

While there have been doubts about Brown as a leader, with questions raised about his ability to lead this team to the playoffs, the Celtics star has been quite optimistic. With averages of 27.7 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 53.5% shooting overall, he has certainly stepped up.

With a 4-5 record coming off their most recent win against the Washington Wizards, Boston is finding ways to remain competitive. With Jaylen Brown’s performance being a major factor, the Celtics will rally around their star to bring home another win as they head into a game against the Orlando Magic on Friday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. ET.

Siddhant Gupta
