Warriors Player Ratings: Draymond Can’t Spark The Team In Blowout Loss Against Hawks

There are losses, and then there are games like this, where things unravel early and never quite get stitched back together. The Warriors had moments offensively, even shot a respectable percentage, but it didn’t matter. Atlanta dictated the pace, controlled the glass, and punished every mistake.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the outcome had long been decided. The Hawks cruised to a 126-110 win, exposing Golden State’s lack of resistance defensively and their inability to take care of the ball. It was one of those nights where leadership was needed, and it never really showed up.

Nate Williams: B+

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 8-9 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 29 MIN

One of the few bright spots. Williams came in and just scored; simple as that. Efficient, confident, and aggressive without forcing anything.

In a blowout, these performances can get overlooked, but he was easily one of Golden State’s most effective players on the floor.

Pat Spencer: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 8-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 26 MIN

Spencer ignited the offense in the first half, scoring 18 points on 57% shooting. He was one of the few players playing with some confidence, and when he saw a chance to attack the basket, he took it without hesitation. A solid B+ performance from him.

De’Anthony Melton: B+

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 7-15 FG, 2-7 3PT, 4-4 FT, 22 MIN

Melton was one of the only players who showed real scoring aggression. He attacked gaps, got downhill, and tried to inject some life into an offense that too often felt stuck.

The issue? It came in isolation. There wasn’t much flow around him, and defensively, he couldn’t compensate for everything breaking down behind him. Still, his effort stood out.

Draymond Green: C+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 TOV, 4-8 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-4 FT, 26 MIN

Draymond Green tried to do a little bit of everything, but this wasn’t one of those games where his impact translated into control. You could see him talking, organizing, trying to steady things, but Atlanta just kept scoring anyway.

Normally, he’s the guy who raises the defensive floor. Tonight, there wasn’t much of a floor to stand on. The rotations were late, the energy wasn’t contagious, and his usual ability to disrupt never really surfaced.

Quinten Post: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 2-5 3PT, 14 MIN

One of the few guys who actually gave solid minutes without overcomplicating things. Post spaced the floor, knocked down a couple shots, and didn’t try to do too much.

In a game like this, that counts for something. He wasn’t a difference-maker, but he also wasn’t part of the problem, which is more than you can say for most of the rotation.

LJ Cryer: C+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 TOV, 4-11 FG, 4-9 3PT, 19 MIN

Classic microwave scoring. When he got clean looks, he knocked them down, especially from deep. The shot selection was a little shaky at times, but in a game lacking offense, his willingness to fire helped.

Will Richard: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 4-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 31 MIN

Solid production, but the turnovers dragged it down a bit. He was active, rebounded well, and had moments offensively, but the mistakes piled up in key stretches.

Gui Santos: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 4 TOV, 0-2 FG, 2-4 FT, 24 MIN

This was rough. Santos showed flashes as a passer, six assists doesn’t happen by accident, but the turnovers completely wiped out any of that positive impact. It felt like every time he tried to push the pace, something went wrong.

Offensively, he never looked comfortable. Passing lanes closed quicker than he expected, and he struggled to adjust. Nights like this highlight the gap between flashes and consistency.

Omer Yurtseven: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 15 MIN

Mixed bag. He rebounded decently and was physical inside, but offensively, he didn’t give much, and the turnovers hurt in a game where the Warriors were already giving possessions away.

Brandin Podziemski: D

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 AST, 3 TOV, 2-6 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-1 FT, 24 MIN

Podziemski never found his rhythm. The shots didn’t fall, the decision-making was shaky, and he looked a step off the pace Atlanta was playing at.

What’s concerning isn’t just the misses; it’s how disconnected he looked from the flow. This was a night where the game sped him up, and he never quite slowed it back down.

Malevy Leons: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1-2 FG, 9 MIN

Leons did not have an impact as he failed to record a field goal with his two shooting attempts. He did, however, have a block, and given the short time, he gets an N/A grade.