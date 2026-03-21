NBA Insider Reveals Why Lakers Are Extremely Dangerous Right Now

The Los Angeles Lakers are extremely dangerous right now for one key reason according to an ESPN insider.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) stand on the court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on an eight-game win streak, with their 134-126 win over the Miami Heat leading to a 10-1 record in March. The team has climbed up the West to take sole possession of the No. 3 seed with a 45-25 record, 2.5 games ahead of the No. 4 seed.

Luka Doncic’s incredible form over this stretch has been a key reason for the franchise’s success, as the Lakers have beaten multiple Playoff-caliber teams in their last eight wins. LeBron James has played in the last five and played a key role himself, averaging 20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while dropping a famous triple-double against the Heat as Doncic scored 60 points.

With Lakers head coach JJ Redick openly admitting James needs to become the team’s third option to give them the best possible shot at success, the 41-year-old forward has responded by embracing this new role. We’re seeing defensive effort from LeBron we haven’t seen since the 2020 bubble, as the entire team seems galvanized by James sacrificing ego for the best interests of the team.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that the Lakers have become a dangerous dark horse contender in the West behind the two leading teams, primarily because of LeBron’s belief in the roster around him.

“The best thing I can say about the Lakers right now is that LeBron believes. If you’ve watched LeBron over the decades, there are times when you get to a point in the season where you know he doesn’t believe in his team. You can’t see it in stats, you just know it when you see it. I know it when I see it, LeBron believes in this team.”

James is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists this season. There have been tense moments this season about James’ integration into the team. The Lakers have a 14-7 record in games without James, which prompted a narrative of the Lakers being better without James spinning out-of-control.

His performances in the last five games have definitely shown that it isn’t the case, as LeBron’s presence and dedication to his new role have made them look a lot more dangerous.

It’s easy to forget that James is a multi-time All-Defensive selection because of his lagging defensive displays over the last decade. However, that poor defense was also a result of him having a gargantuan offensive load over this stretch and the waning energy of an athlete in their 30s to perform at the highest level on both ends.

Now that James doesn’t have to play 40 minutes a night with a 35% usage rate, he has the energy to make a concerted effort on defense to cover up the flaws of the Doncic-Reaves backcourt. With other players around the team like Deandre Ayton also openly admitting they need to embrace their role instead of holding onto dreams of being a star, it seems everyone is galvanized into following Redick’s vision for the team heading into the Playoffs.

James has set the tone in the locker room by embracing his role to the fullest. Chemistry is at an all-time high, but the roster might still not be good enough to beat West leaders like the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. At least now, in the case of a Playoff loss, nobody can say that this version of the Lakers or LeBron simply didn’t try hard enough to make it work.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience.A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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