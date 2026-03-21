$400 Million Worth Shaquille O’Neal Explains Why He Makes His Kids Earn Everything From Scratch

Shaquille O’Neal has built a fortune worth over $400 million, yet his approach to parenting follows a simple rule. His kids have to earn everything. Speaking on the Podpah podcast, O’Neal made his philosophy clear. He does not believe in handing success down. He believes in building it from the ground up.

“So you have to raise them to be responsible, respectable, educated, and good people. You know, when they get a certain age, they got to find their own way. If you just give it to them, that could be dangerous. Some people, when you give it to them at an early age, they don’t understand that you have to continue to work.”

“So I don’t want my kids to be like that. So I say you gotta work. Who do you wanna be? You want to do this, boom. You want to do that, boom. So you can’t let them feel that that’s what they are. You’re not this, I’m this, because I work. So if you wanna be this, you have to work.”

“I have nine children. They are all beautiful. I have no problems.”

“When they are babies, you take care of them. When they get 18, no… I’m not buying a Ferrari. Buy your own Ferrari. That’s how I look at it. You work, you get your money, you buy your own Ferrari. But if you work and buy your own Ferrari, I respect that.”

“I learned from life. I learned from watching other successful people. I have a lot of rich friends that just give it to their kids. Their kids are loco. I have some that make their kids work from the bottom. You gotta start here.”

“The owner of the Miami Heat, who owns all the cruise lines, his son, when he first worked, he worked downstairs at the bottom of the boat. He worked his way up, and boom and boom and boom. He made him work. He made him understand the business. So, successful families are the ones that do it like that. So I want my family to be successful. So that’s how I choose to do it.”

O’Neal has six biological children, including Shareef and Shaqir, and often speaks about his larger role as a father figure. Despite his success, he maintains strict expectations. Education sits at the center of his approach. His kids need degrees before they gain access to his wealth.

This mindset did not come from theory. O’Neal says he learned it by observing other wealthy families. He noticed a pattern. Families that handed everything to their children often struggled with discipline and direction. Families that made their children work built stronger long-term success.

Over the years, Shaq has reinforced this mindset through different rules at home. He has said before, ‘We are not rich, I’m rich,’ drawing a clear line between his money and their responsibility. He has also set different expectations for his sons and daughters, from dating rules to living arrangements after turning 18.

Each rule ties back to the same core idea. Nothing comes free.

O’Neal’s parenting style reflects how he built his own life. He came from a disciplined background, worked his way to the top of the NBA, and turned that into a global business empire. He expects his children to follow a similar path.

The message stays simple. Opportunity is there, but effort decides everything.