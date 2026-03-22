Shaquille O’Neal Reacts To Fake Sabrina Carpenter DMs: “The Diesel Got More Game Than That”

Shaquille O’Neal shuts down viral Sabrina Carpenter DMs, calls screenshots fake.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The internet ran with it fast. Screenshots of alleged direct messages between Shaquille O’Neal and Sabrina Carpenter went viral, filled with over-the-top lines and awkward flirting. The messages looked wild. Too wild. And Shaq wasted no time shutting it down.

On his podcast, he addressed the situation directly. His response was short and clear.

“First of all, ladies, the Diesel got way more game than that.”

That line did the job. Shaq did not just deny the messages. He dismissed them. According to him, the screenshots were fake, likely generated or edited to look real. The account used his profile picture, which made it believable at first glance. But Shaq made it clear. That was not him.

The viral messages included lines that felt exaggerated and out of character, even for someone known for humor. That is what fueled skepticism. Shaq leaned into that point. His reputation matters. He knows how he carries himself. And in his view, those messages did not match his personality or approach.

This is not the first time Shaq has dealt with viral rumors around his personal life. Over the years, he has been at the center of multiple headlines, some serious, some exaggerated, some flat-out false. That context matters here.

In the past, Shaq has openly spoken about wanting to settle down again, saying he hopes to get married within the next three years. That shows a different side of him. More grounded. More focused on long-term stability rather than reckless behavior.

At the same time, he has never shied away from humor when dealing with rumors. When speculation linked him to Sophie Rain, he responded in classic Shaq fashion.

“I will date your mom and give you a brother.”

That response turned the narrative into a joke and took control of the conversation.

There was also a moment earlier in his career when he made bold claims about relationships with high-profile women like Cindy Crawford, Venus Williams, and Aaliyah. That situation forced him to apologize after all three denied it. That episode showed how quickly things can spiral when words cross into public perception.

That history explains why Shaq moved quickly here. He did not let the Sabrina Carpenter story sit. He addressed it head-on and reframed it before it gained more traction.

The bigger issue is how easily content spreads now. A fake screenshot, a familiar profile picture, and a few viral shares can create a narrative overnight. For public figures, that risk is constant. Shaq’s response shows awareness of that reality.

In the end, the story says more about the internet than it does about Shaq. Viral does not mean real. And in this case, Shaq made sure to remind everyone of that.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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