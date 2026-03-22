Goga Bitadze Reacts To Luka Doncic Accusing Him Of Insulting His Family: “That’s Not The Truth”

Goga Bitadze is pointing the finger at Luka Doncic.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) celebrates against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Goga Bitadze made the headlines following the Orlando Magic’s 105-104 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Kia Center on Saturday, but not for the right reasons. Lakers superstar Luka Doncic accused Bitadze of making disrespectful comments during the game, claiming the Magic big man said he would “f*** my whole family” in Serbian.

A whole lot of backlash came Bitadze’s way following those accusations, and he has now shared his side of the story.

“I have all the respect for Luka and what he has done,” Bitadze said, via Jason Beede. “And I really respect everybody’s family. Where I come from, it’s really sacred, and we really respect each other’s families, and I would never directly say that. He just said some inappropriate things in the Serbian language, which, I played in Serbia. I understand, I don’t know if he knew I understood what he said. So I just said it back.

“And it was nothing towards his family or anybody,” Bitadze stated. “His family, I really, truly respect them, and that’s pretty much it. I’m a fan of his game and don’t want to look like it was directed to his family, or anything. It was just in the heat of the moment. I heard what he said, and I felt like I had to respond the same way. So, from my side, if he feels like I said something too much or crossed the line, I apologize as a man.

“I can take [accountability], but I didn’t say anything but what he said,” Bitadze continued. “What he came out and said, I don’t think that’s the truth. I know that’s not the truth. So, I know what I said, and that was pretty much it in the heat of the moment. So like I said, some things were said, and I apologize if it crossed the line.”

Bitadze was also asked whether he could clarify what Doncic had said and what he had said in response.

“Well, he said something about my mother,” Bitadze said. “Which, it’s really inappropriate. We don’t say that stuff during the game. So, I don’t know if he knew that I understood his language or not. So I just said whatever he told me or [about] my mother [and] said it back. That was pretty much it.”

Bitadze is claiming that Doncic was the one who started it all, not him. Interestingly, this is the second time in March that an opponent has pointed the finger at him.

Doncic and Matas Buzelis engaged in trash talk during the Lakers’ 143-130 win over the Chicago Bulls on March 12. After the game, the six-time All-Star claimed he was surprised by Buzelis’ chirping, as he hadn’t said anything. The Bulls forward, though, claimed Doncic had said something to him first, so he felt the need to respond. It is kind of the same situation here.

Doncic was seen chirping with Bitadze when he was at the free-throw line in the third quarter. He appeared to tell official Sean Corbin that his family had been brought up.

Bitadze and Doncic then kept talking as they went down the court, which led to both of them getting technical fouls. The Slovenian is now facing a one-game suspension, as he has 16 technicals on the season.

Doncic, who had 33 points (12-30 FG), five rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and one block against the Magic, is hoping this latest one gets rescinded, based on the circumstances he presented. The Lakers have appealed the technical foul, and it will be interesting to see what comes out of that. If the decision is upheld, Doncic will miss Monday’s clash with the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

As for Bitadze, he isn’t at risk of suspension over the accumulation of technicals. The 26-year-old finished with nine points (3-3 FG), seven rebounds, and five assists in this loss to the Lakers that drops the Magic to 38-32 on the season. They’ll take on the Indiana Pacers next at the Kia Center on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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