Clippers Player Ratings: Leonard And Garland Combine For 75 Points To Down Mavericks

This wasn’t a championship-level game by any means; this was a straight-up shot-making contest, and the Clippers had the two best players on the floor when it mattered. Every time Dallas made a push, it felt like either Kawhi Leonard or Darius Garland had an answer ready.

Between elite isolation scoring and relentless perimeter shooting, LA simply overwhelmed the Mavericks late, pulling away for a 138-131 overtime win in one of their most explosive offensive outings of the season. Now, onto the Clippers player ratings.

Darius Garland: A+

Game Stats: 41 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 15-24 FG, 8-12 3PT, 3-3 FT, 39 MIN

This was an A+ masterpiece. Garland dictated the entire game. Every pick-and-roll felt dangerous, every pull-up three felt automatic, and every defensive breakdown from Dallas turned into points.

The combination of scoring and playmaking was overwhelming. When he wasn’t hitting threes, he was slicing into the paint and setting up teammates. This was full control from a lead guard at the highest level.

Kawhi Leonard: A+

Game Stats: 34 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 12-22 FG, 5-9 3PT, 5-5 FT, 36 MIN

This was vintage Kawhi. He never looked rushed, never forced the issue, and still ended up controlling huge stretches of the game. When the Mavericks tightened up defensively, Kawhi just went to his spots and got whatever he wanted.

What stood out most was the efficiency. This was the performance that reminds you how easy the game can look when he’s fully locked in. An easy A+ for him.

Derrick Jones Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 6-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 37 MIN

This was one of those high-impact, low-drama performances. Jones just kept making the right play; cutting at the right time, knocking down open threes, and finishing efficiently around the rim.

The five assists were a nice touch, too. He wasn’t just a finisher tonight; he played within the flow and helped keep the offense humming.

Brook Lopez: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 4-8 FG, 2-6 3PT, 0-2 FT, 35 MIN

Lopez anchored the interior and gave the Clippers a steady presence on both ends. Offensively, he spaced the floor and hit a couple key shots, while defensively, he altered plenty around the rim.

It wasn’t dominant, but it was dependable—and that’s exactly what this lineup needed alongside two high-usage scorers.

Isaiah Jackson: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-4 FG, 2-2 FT, 15 MIN

Perfect energy big minutes. Jackson came in, finished everything around the rim, and brought physicality inside. A solid B grade from the big man who did his damage in very limited minutes.

John Collins: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-7 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-2 FT, 29 MIN

Collins had a quieter night offensively, mostly playing off the gravity created by the stars. He knocked down one three but didn’t find much rhythm beyond that.

Defensively, though, he made some impact plays, especially as a weakside rim protector. It wasn’t a standout game, but he filled in the gaps where needed.

Nicolas Batum: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-3 FG, 2-3 3PT, 20 MIN

Batum did exactly what you want: hit open shots, moved the ball, and didn’t make mistakes. The kind of performance that doesn’t stand out but absolutely matters.

Kris Dunn: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 2-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 32 MIN

Dunn impacted the game without scoring. His defense was disruptive, he created turnovers, and he kept the offense organized when needed. You can live with the low scoring when everything else looks like this.

Jordan Miller: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 3-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT, 22 MIN

Decent, reassuring minutes. Miller took appropriate shots, drew fouls, and stayed inside his game. He steady contribution despite being unable to hit a three.