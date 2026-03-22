Nuggets Player Ratings: Jokic Triple-Double Carries Denver To Blowout Win Against Portland

The Denver Nuggets left no doubt in this one, cruising to a 128-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in a game that was effectively decided by the middle of the third quarter. Denver controlled the tempo, shot an efficient 54.4% from the field, and completely dictated the flow with 37 assists, turning the game into a clinic on offensive execution.

At the center of it all was Nikola Jokic, who casually authored another masterpiece, this time a 22-point, 14-rebound, 14-assist triple-double, reminding everyone that “routine dominance” is still dominance.

Portland had a few individual bright spots, particularly from Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan, but they simply couldn’t keep up with Denver’s balance, ball movement, and shot-making. Once the Nuggets built separation, there was no path back.

Nikola Jokic: A+

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 14 REB, 14 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 10-18 FG, 2-8 3PT, 0-0 FT, 35 MIN

This was one of those Jokic games where it felt like he was barely trying, and still completely controlled everything. He picked Portland apart possession by possession, reading the defense like a quarterback and delivering passes right on time, every time. The scoring came naturally within the flow, but it was his orchestration that broke the game open. Even with five turnovers, the overall command he had makes this a textbook Jokic performance.

Jamal Murray: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 9-18 FG, 4-9 3PT, 31 MIN

Jamal Murray played the perfect co-star role. He didn’t force anything, picked his spots, and punished Portland whenever they overcommitted to Jokic. His shot-making, especially from deep, helped stretch the defense and create even more room for Denver’s offense to breathe. This was controlled aggression at its best.

Cameron Johnson: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 7-10 FG, 5-7 3PT, 28 MIN

Efficient, decisive, and lethal. Johnson didn’t waste a single possession; every shot felt like it came at the exact right moment. His three-point shooting gave Denver instant offense and punished Portland for every defensive lapse. Zero turnovers is the cherry on top of a flawless offensive night.

Aaron Gordon: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 4-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Gordon did a little bit of everything without needing the spotlight. He moved the ball well, knocked down open looks, and stayed within himself offensively. This wasn’t a takeover performance, but it was exactly the kind of steady, winning contribution Denver thrives on.

Christian Braun: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 5-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT, 29 MIN

Braun continues to prove he belongs in big minutes. He attacked efficiently, finished strong, and brought energy on both ends. You can feel his confidence growing; he’s no longer just fitting in, he’s impacting the game.

Bruce Brown: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 5-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

Bruce Brown knows how to play an important role when a coach does not call players to run for him. His right cuts, defense, and error-free play are phenomenal. This type of game is what is needed, even if he won’t get as much praise as he deserves.

Peyton Watson: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 6-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-2 FT, 20 MIN

Watson is an aggressive player, and so it was good to see that in this game. It is not bad to miss, and so it was good to see Watson miss because the most important part of the lane is the aggression, and Watson’s attitude, even though it was not the best shooting game.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1-5 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-3 FT, 22 MIN

Hardaway’s shooting numbers are not the best, but that anable for him to not be a dominant player. That’s because his numbers are not high. He was polite enough to help Denver offensively, and that is a good thing. Hardaway wasn’t falling shots, but he was able to contribute to making Denver’s offense better.

Spencer Jones: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 11 MIN

He played limited minutes but was efficient, scoring, staying active, and didn’t do anything to hurt the team. A solid, low usage contribution.