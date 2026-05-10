Warriors Refusing To Rebuild, Believe They Can Add A Superstar Like LeBron Or Kawhi This Offseason

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly refusing to rebuild and still believe they have a path toward adding another superstar this offseason to maximize what remains of Stephen Curry’s championship window.

According to Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, the Warriors remain aggressive despite finishing with a disappointing 37-45 record and getting eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

“The Warriors aren’t doing a reset. They believe they can land another big-time player like Kawhi Leonard or LeBron James this offseason, which means Kerr is by far the best coach for the next few seasons.”

That mindset explains why Golden State recently committed to Steve Kerr long-term with a new extension. The organization reportedly believes Kerr remains the best possible coach to handle a veteran superstar roster built around chasing immediate championships instead of rebuilding for the future.

The names being linked to Golden State are massive.

LeBron James has repeatedly been connected to the Warriors over the last two years because of his growing relationship with Curry and close friendship with Draymond Green. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard continues surfacing as another realistic target if the Los Angeles Clippers decide to pivot financially.

Golden State has reportedly already explored multiple superstar scenarios internally. League insiders believe the Warriors will at least make calls on nearly every major star potentially available this summer.

The reasoning is simple. The Warriors know Curry is nearing the final phase of his career, and ownership reportedly has zero interest in wasting those remaining years on a reset season. Instead, they want one more legitimate title run.

Golden State still believes Curry remains good enough to lead a contender if paired with another elite star. Curry continues playing at an All-NBA level despite turning 38 next season, and the organization reportedly views this offseason as potentially the final opportunity to build another championship-caliber roster around him.

The Warriors also appear committed to keeping Green around as part of that vision. ESPN’s Anthony Slater recently reported the franchise has ‘no intention’ of pushing Green out and still views him as an elite defensive player whose impact rises during playoff basketball.

Golden State suddenly has massive holes on the wing, limited athletic depth, and growing pressure to avoid wasting another Curry season after one of the most disappointing campaigns of the dynasty era.

Still, the front office reportedly believes the answer is not rebuilding. It is doubling down.

Reports have also connected Golden State to Giannis Antetokounmpo in blockbuster trade conversations, although league insiders believe acquiring him would require almost every valuable future asset the organization owns.

That is why names like LeBron and Kawhi continue generating traction. Both stars are older, and both come with injury concerns. But both also fit Golden State’s current timeline far better than a long-term rebuild. The Warriors appear fully aware that the risks are enormous. But internally, they still believe one more superstar next to Curry is enough to keep the dynasty alive a little longer.