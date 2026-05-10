Warriors Open To Keeping Draymond Green Long-Term Under One Condition

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly fully open to keeping Draymond Green long term, but only if a new contract helps create financial flexibility for the franchise heading into a critical offseason.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors have ‘no intention’ of shopping Green or pushing him out despite growing speculation about the future of the dynasty core following another disappointing playoff exit.

“Team sources have indicated that they have no intention to shop Green or push him out. On the court, they still view him as an additive winner with an elite defensive skill set that plays up when the stakes rise. Off the court, the organization felt he had a positive season as a leader while his acumen and voice essentially make him another assistant coach.”

“The two sides will assuredly discuss the pros and cons of an opt-in or an opt-out and extend at a lower number. Team sources indicate that the long-term extension route would only make sense on the organization side if it generates the type of immediate cap room that helps them add a usable piece. But those are conversations for June and July.”

Golden State also reportedly values Green’s leadership behind the scenes. Slater added that the organization viewed this past season as a strong one for Green off the court, describing him as essentially another assistant coach because of his voice, basketball IQ, and leadership presence inside the locker room.

Still, the biggest factor now comes down to money. Green currently holds a $27.6 million player option, and the Warriors reportedly believe a long-term extension only makes sense if Green is willing to lower his yearly salary in exchange for added years and security.

The Warriors remain fully committed to maximizing whatever remains of Stephen Curry’s championship window. That means every dollar matters this summer as the front office explores blockbuster moves and roster upgrades.

There have already been rumors linking Golden State to massive names like Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and even LeBron James in extreme offseason scenarios. The Warriors also own a 2.0% chance at landing a top-four selection in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, which could become a valuable trade asset.

Reports have suggested Golden State could aggressively pursue another star if the opportunity appears. That is why Green’s contract situation matters so much.

The four-time champion averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season while shooting 41.8% from the field and 32.6% from three-point range. While the offensive production no longer resembles his peak years, the Warriors still believe his defensive impact remains elite. Green continues to function as the defensive backbone of the franchise. His communication, versatility, and ability to guard multiple positions are still amplified in playoff settings.

The Warriors also appear to believe Green has matured significantly as a leader compared to earlier years in his career. Despite several controversies in previous seasons, team sources reportedly viewed him as a stabilizing voice throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounding the organization has started clearing up.

Steve Kerr recently signed a two-year extension to remain as head coach after comments following the season created speculation about his future. Green himself had hinted that Kerr could potentially step away, but the extension confirmed stability at the top.

Golden State also faces several difficult roster decisions beyond Green’s contract. The Warriors are expected to enter the 2026-27 season severely shorthanded after both Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody suffered major long-term injuries. Both starting wings are expected to miss most, if not all, of next season, creating massive holes on both ends of the floor.

That reality makes roster flexibility even more important. Golden State finished the regular season with a disappointing 37-45 record before suffering elimination against the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament. For a franchise built around championship expectations, finishing 10th in the Western Conference represented one of the most disappointing seasons of the Curry era.

Now attention shifts toward the roster itself.

Golden State understands Curry is entering the final phase of his legendary career, and ownership appears determined to remain competitive instead of entering a rebuild. Keeping Green around remains part of that plan, but only if both sides can find a financial structure that helps the Warriors improve the team around Curry immediately.

That is the condition. The Warriors want Draymond Green back. They simply do not want his next contract to prevent them from chasing one more championship run.