“Ever Watched Steph Curry Play?” – Draymond Green On JJ Redick Saying LeBron James Has The Worst Whistle

Draymond Green says no one has a worse whistle than Stephen Curry.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the basketball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs conference semifinals round at Chase Center.
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Officiating has been a big talking point in the Western Conference Semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers have felt aggrieved, with head coach JJ Redick claiming LeBron James has the worst whistle of any star player he has ever seen.

Redick’s comments came to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s attention, and he disagrees with them. Green made it clear on The Draymond Green Show that his teammate Stephen Curry has it worse than James.

“The only thing I can say to that is, has he ever watched Steph Curry play?” Green said. “And is Steph Curry considered a star player? Because I got nothing but love for Bron, but if Steph Curry is a star player, which I think he is, no one gets a worse whistle than Steph Curry.”

Curry is statistically the greatest free-throw shooter in NBA history at 91.2%. The 12-time All-Star doesn’t make too many trips to the line, though.

Curry has averaged just 4.3 free throw attempts per game in his 17-year career. The most free throw attempts the two-time MVP has averaged in a single season is 6.3 in 2020-21. He was at 5.1 in 2025-26, and that is good enough for fourth-most in his career.

Now, of course, some of this is down to Curry’s style of play. The 38-year-old has led the league in three-pointers attempted per game in nine of his 17 seasons. When you’re doing most of your damage from behind the three-point line, you aren’t going to find yourself near the top of the pile for free throws.

Still, Curry does deserve more calls than he gets. There are plenty of times when he has gotten hammered, but there’s no call. Jimmy Butler couldn’t quite believe what he was witnessing up close after he was traded to the Warriors in February 2025. Butler said he hadn’t seen anyone get fouled as often as Curry does. That is a bit of a stretch, but you get the sentiment.

As for why Curry doesn’t get calls, Green once gave an explanation on his show.

“He don’t talk to the referees, and he gets penalized for that,” Green said. “I also think he gets penalized because he is not a flopper. And so, it’s almost as if, ‘Oh, he not getting fouled,’ or, ‘It don’t matter because he ain’t showing that he getting fouled.’ I think in this league, we reward flopping.

“We put a flopping rule in that you never see get called,” Green added. “But we reward flopping and flailing, and Steph does neither. It doesn’t really hurt him because he still do what he do, but it hurts him as far as getting the call and getting to the free throw line because he don’t flop and he don’t sell the calls.”

Green is far from the only one who has brought this up. Flopping is indeed rewarded in the NBA, and Curry has never been a flopper. He isn’t going to turn into one at this stage either, and will continue to be penalized for it.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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