Steve Kerr Uncertain About His Future With Warriors: “Sometimes It’s Time For New Blood”

Steve Kerr has entered one of the most uncertain phases of his tenure with the Golden State Warriors, openly acknowledging that his future with the franchise is no longer guaranteed. Following a disappointing 2025–26 season that ended with a 37–45 record and a play-in exit, Kerr confirmed he will take time before making a decision. suggesting new blood might be needed.

“My plan is to take a little time and, you know, take a week or two, and eventually sit down and talk with Joe and Mike. We’ve always had a great partnership and collaboration, and just see where they are.”

“I’ll tell them where I am, and we’ll talk about what’s next for the Golden State Warriors, what the plan is this offseason. We will come to a collaborative decision on what’s next. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I still love coaching, but I get it. These jobs all have an expiration date.”

“There’s a run that happens, and when the run ends, sometimes it’s time for new blood and new ideas. If that’s the case, then I will be nothing but grateful for the most amazing opportunity any person could have to coach this franchise in front of our fans in the Bay, and to coach Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the whole group. So it may still go on, it may not. I don’t know at this point, but we all need to step away a little bit and then reconvene.”

Kerr plans to step away briefly before holding discussions with owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. The approach reflects the collaborative relationship that has defined Golden State’s success over the past decade. Rather than reacting emotionally to a tough season, both sides are expected to evaluate the bigger picture, including roster direction, long-term competitiveness, and whether a new voice is needed.

Kerr’s legacy with the Warriors is secure regardless of what happens next. He holds a regular-season record of 604–353 and a playoff record of 104–48. Under his leadership, Golden State reached six NBA Finals and won four championships.

He also guided the team to a historic 73–9 regular-season record in 2015–16 and became the fastest coach in league history to reach 600 wins, doing so in just 943 games. Kerr surpassed franchise legend Alvin Attles for the most wins in team history and won Coach of the Year honors during that historic season.

Yet, the current situation looks different. The Warriors missed the playoffs, and questions about the roster have intensified. Aging stars, inconsistent depth, and injuries defined much of the season. Even with Stephen Curry still performing at a high level when healthy, the team has failed to maintain its previous dominance, missing the playoffs in two of the last three seasons.

Kerr’s comments suggest that both he and the organization understand the stakes. If the franchise believes a new direction is required, he appears ready to accept that outcome. At the same time, if both sides align on a plan to remain competitive, a return remains possible. The coming weeks will determine whether this partnership continues or reaches its natural conclusion. Either way, the decision will shape the next phase of the Warriors franchise.