Warriors Player Ratings: Curry Flames Out Against Suns As Golden State Crashes Out Of Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors could not find a way into the postseason after falling 111-96 against the Phoenix Suns.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high fives a teammate between plays against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors saw their season come to a grinding halt against the Phoenix Suns in a 111-96 loss, and the story was painfully simple: missed shots, ugly turnovers, and a complete lack of control against a locked-in opponent. With their entire playoff hopes on the line, the Warriors simply didn’t show up.

They never truly found rhythm, trailing for nearly the entire game, while Phoenix capitalized on every mistake. A 21-turnover night that turned into 30 points the other way was the dagger, and this wasn’t just a loss; it was an unraveling when it mattered most.

Here’s how each Warriors player graded out before they head home to a long offseason, and all eyes have to go to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

 

Brandin Podziemski: B+

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 10 REB, 4 TOV, 9-17 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-3 FT, 39 MIN

Brandin Podziemski was one of the few bright spots. He attacked confidently, hit shots, and competed on the glass. The turnovers are a blemish, but overall, he brought energy and production when the team desperately needed it.

 

De’Anthony Melton: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 5-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT, 28 MIN

Melton brought needed scoring and effort off the bench. He was one of the few players who looked comfortable attacking and making plays.

 

Stephen Curry: C

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 4 TOV, 4-16 FG, 3-10 3PT, 6-6 FT, 36 MIN

Stephen Curry never got into a groove, and you could feel it from early on. The Suns pressured him, forced tough looks, and he just couldn’t respond. The efficiency wasn’t there, and neither was the usual game-breaking stretch. For a player of his caliber, this kind of outing in a playoff elimination game stands out for all the wrong reasons.

 

Draymond Green: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 5 TOV, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 36 MIN

Five turnovers in a game like this is brutal. Draymond’s playmaking was there in flashes, but the mistakes outweighed the positives. Defensively, he couldn’t impose his usual will either.

 

Al Horford: C

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

Horford gave solid minutes, but like the rest of the team, couldn’t find consistency from the perimeter.

 

Gui Santos: C

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 TOV, 4-8 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 30 MIN

Santos did a little bit of everything, but nothing at a high enough level to shift the game. Solid effort, limited impact.

 

Kristaps Porzingis: C

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 1 REB, 3 TOV, 3-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-4 FT, 15 MIN

Kristaps Porzingis was efficient in limited minutes, but the lack of involvement is hard to ignore. Whether it was matchup, rhythm, or game flow, Golden State never leaned into him enough.

 

Gary Payton II: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 26 MIN

Payton contributed in small ways, but his impact was muted in a game where Golden State needed defensive disruption and transition energy.

 

Pat Spencer: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1 MIN

Tiny sample size, but he made his lone bucket and didn’t hurt the team.

 

Charles Bassey: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

Bassey played one minute in garbage time and couldn’t make an impact.

 

Will Richard: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

Richard wasn’t trusted to play big minutes tonight.

 

Seth Curry: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

Seth didn’t get any playing time to get a grade.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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