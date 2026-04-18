LaMelo Ball Reacts To Hornets’ Embarrassing Loss To Magic In Play-In Tournament

LaMelo Ball wants his teammates to remember how they're feeling after this stunning loss to the Magic.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Hornets guard Lamelo Ball brings the ball up court against the Mavericks in the first half of a game at American Airlines Center
Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic blew out the Charlotte Hornets 121-90 at the Kia Center on Friday in the play-in tournament to crush their dreams of making the playoffs. The Hornets’ playoff drought extended to 10 seasons with this defeat, and star guard LaMelo Ball spoke on what went wrong for his team on the night in his postgame press conference.

“We dug ourselves a hole too big,” Ball said, via the Hornets. “Couldn’t get out of it. That’s pretty much what you seen.”

The Magic led 38-16 at the end of the first quarter, and the game was all but over then. They would go up by as many as 35 points in the first half and cruised to victory.

Almost no one would have seen this coming. The Magic had embarrassingly lost 113-108 to the Boston Celtics‘ reserves in their final regular-season game and followed that up with a 109-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday.

As for the Hornets, they had won six of their last eight games coming into this one. They had beaten the Miami Heat 127-126 in an overtime thriller in the tournament on Tuesday and had all the momentum by their side.

Ball had hit the game-winner against the Heat, and confidence would have been sky-high entering this clash with the Magic. The Hornets then got punched in the face and never recovered. Losing in this manner when you’re this close to finally making the playoffs would sting anyone.

“Obviously hurt a lot, but I feel like it’s all just learning lessons,” Ball said. “You live, you learn, you evolve, and you move on.”

Despite how it ended, this season is still the best of the Ball era in Charlotte. Their 44 wins this season were their most since 2015-16 when they went 48-34.

You wouldn’t have thought the Hornets would even come close to winning 40 games when they started 11-23. It was a stunning turnaround, and Ball, who had 23 points (7-17 FG), two rebounds, and five assists against the Magic, was asked for his thoughts on the campaign as a whole.

“Obviously, it was better than the previous seasons, so that’s good,” Ball said. “But still not making the playoffs and anything, so that hurt, but just doing better than the years before, so like I said, just trying to evolve. Hopefully, next year, no play-in.”

You would give the Hornets a good chance at getting into the top six in the East next season. They played some great basketball in the second half of this season and should only improve in 2026-27.

Ball also hopes everyone on the team remembers how they’re feeling right now after this loss, so they never find themselves in this position again.

“You watch what you did wrong,” Ball said. “I mean, you feeling a type of way after the game for sure that you obviously don’t want to feel in the future. So, it’s just like keep that burn right there and just remember it. So, you ain’t even got to go through it again.”

The Hornets need to use this loss as fuel for next season. Such growing pains are inevitable for young teams, and the truly great ones are able to fight through them.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Jan 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images 3 Realistic Landing Spots For Donovan Mitchell If Cavaliers Explore Trade
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like