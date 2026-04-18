In the 2026 NBA playoffs, a lot hangs in the balance for the Cleveland Cavaliers. At full strength and fresh off the trade for James Harden, the franchise is all out of excuses as they look to capitalize on the opportunity in front of them.

For veteran shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, this postseason carries some extra weight. Besides his natural, burning desire to win, Mitchell is running out of time, with just two years and $103 million left on his contract. After being traded to Cleveland in 2022, he’s had the past four seasons to lead them to glory, but failure has defined his tenure so far, with nothing to show for it. What’s worse for the Cavaliers is that the final season (2027-28) is a $53 million player option, leading to rumblings about his potential departure.

“Mitchell, who can hit free agency in 2027, becomes eligible for an extension this summer,” reported Fred Katz of The Athletic. “If he signs it, the Cavs can move forward with him at their core. If he doesn’t, the organization will discuss the possibility of moving him, league sources said.”

With both sides expected to negotiate on a new extension this summer, many Cavs fans aren’t worried about losing Mitchell (29). But what happens if they don’t come to terms? Instead of losing him for nothing, it would make sense for the Cavs to try to find him a new team before he can opt for free agency in 2027.

This season, with averages of 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 48.3% shooting and 36.4% shooting from three, Mitchell’s value remains sky-high, but it could be tricky to find a willing trade partner with the state of his current contract. As it stands, multiple teams would pursue Mitchell now if he were made available, but a few of them stand out as his best possible landing spots.

Miami Heat

Proposed Trade Package

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., 2029 first-round pick

Miami Heat Receive: Donovan Mitchell

Pat Riley has already expressed his plans to make a big splash this summer. While most fans are thinking of either Giannis or Kawhi Leonard, it’s no secret they’ve also been interested in Mitchell. As a mature leader and relentless competitor, he fits right in to the iconic “Heat Culture,” and there’s little doubt he’d develop a strong relationship with head coach Erik Spoelstra, who always brings the best out of his players. After finishing 10th in the East this season, they desperately need someone like Mitchell to lead the way and deliver timely scoring when needed.

That’s not to mention the potential synergy with Bam Adebayo. Assuming the Heat would keep him in the potential deal (the Cavs already have Jarrett Allen), Adebayo would provide the crucial rim protection Mitchell currently enjoys with the Cavaliers. Plus, with role players like Norman Powell, Nikola Jovic, and Andrew Wiggins, the Heat would have enough to compete with the NBA’s elite. In return, the Cavs could get a package that helps them build toward the future.

Golden State Warriors

Proposed Trade Idea:

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Draymond Green, Moses Moody, Al Horford, Brandin Podziemski, 2031 first-round pick

Golden State Warriors Receive: Donovan Mitchell

The Warriors thought Jimmy Butler would be a premium co-star for Stephen Curry until he tore his ACL and missed the season. Now, Curry (38) is carrying the weight on his own as he tries to save the team’s season. While it may be too late to get Curry help this season, they are already thinking about the summer, and Donovan Mitchell makes for an interesting fit. While he doesn’t have the same defensive discipline as iconic shooting guard Klay Thompson did, his shooting and scoring in the backcourt would only make them more dangerous.

The biggest problem for the Warriors is what they would have to give up in a Mitchell deal. As a team already so limited on assets, it would not be ideal to trade so many essential role players (like Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and especially Draymond Green), but the Warriors have to start somewhere. Mitchell and Curry would be the foundation of everything, and their potential for greatness as two of the game’s best scorers is undeniable.

New York Knicks

Proposed Trade Idea:

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, 2030 first-round pick

New York Knicks Receive: Donovan Mitchell

If the Cavaliers want good, star-caliber players back in a deal, they might consider a package like this from the Knicks. With James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, they still have win-now veterans who can help them compete. By adding Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby to the fold, they could still be quite a formidable team, on par with some of the best in the East. Their size in the frontcourt would help them maintain their defensive dominance, and Anunoby’s addition might even improve their defensive potential.

Mikal Bridges clearly can’t be the primary scoring option, but he can be a viable co-star for Mobley, with averages of 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting and 37.1% shooting from three. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson would still be the emotional leader in the locker room, but he would no longer have to carry the team offensively every night. Mitchell more than makes up for the loss of Bridges, and he might actually be the final piece needed to take the Knicks over the edge.