James Harden On The Verge Of $75 Million Contract With Cavaliers

Cavaliers star James Harden could sign new deal worth $75 million.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Feb 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cavaliers guard James Harden is only 19 games into his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s already moving toward cementing a long-term partnership.

In the latest update from Cavaliers Nation, they revealed that he’s on track to sign a two-year, $75 million extension this summer that will keep him in town until at least 2027. At 36 right now (with a $42.3 million player option next season), it means he’ll be one of the league’s highest-paid players at 38 years old.

“Harden is expected to decline his player option for next season and re-sign with the Cavaliers,” wrote Cavaliers Nation. “Cleveland and Harden could agree to a two-year, $75 million deal, with a player option for the 2027-28 season.”

Harden joined the Cavs after a short stint with the Clippers, where he played alongside Kawhi Leonard. Following a rough start, he lost faith in their title potential and asked out to chase a championship. It led him to Cleveland, joining Donovan Mitchell in a union that’s been the perfect match.

“Sources said Harden and Donovan Mitchell have already developed a close relationship, and both All-Stars are motivated to win their first NBA championship together this season,” Cavaliers Nation added.

The Cavaliers are Harden’s sixth team over 17 years, and also the one that gives him the best chance to win the title. The closest he ever came was back in 2012, when he helped lead a young Thunder squad to the NBA Finals. He was still coming off the bench at the time, but his synergy with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook was unmatched.

There’s also his run with the Rockets from 2012 to 2019. This was the prime of his career, and it’s where he grew his legend as one of the greatest scorers ever. As the de facto leader of the Rockets, he made several appearances in the West Finals and might have gone further if not for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

He tried his luck with several other teams (Nets, 76ers, Clippers) before finding his way to the Cavaliers, and it’s a move that he does not regret. The team has gone 14-5 in its first 19 games with him, moving up to fourth in the East at 45-28. With averages of 21.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 48.2% shooting from the field and 45.2% shooting from three, Harden has maintained his All-Star standards on the court, and it has put the Cavs in a position to make some noise this spring.

Of course, if they add LeBron James to the mix, it will only enhance what they’ve already built. As the biggest free agent of the summer, his decision can heavily shake up the balance of power, and the Cavs have already been mentioned as a potential destination. If Mitchell and Harden can convince him to join, it’s all the more reason for James to stick around and see this through.

At 36 years old, Harden’s best days are already behind him, and nobody knows what the future has in store. That’s why he wants to maximize the time he has left and ensure continuity with a team that he’s grown so comfortable with.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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