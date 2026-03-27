Stephen Curry Wouldn’t Last In His Era According To Former NBA Player: “That’s a Bad Shot”

The evolution of the NBA in the modern era has sparked one of the league’s most polarizing debates, and former NBA player Rashad McCants is firmly on one side of it.

In our interview, where I asked about what he thinks of the modern era, McCants challenged whether Stephen Curry’s three-point-heavy style would have translated to earlier eras, claiming today’s shot selection as flawed despite its impact.

“I’ll be honest, Steph Curry would not, one, be able to play in the era, because I didn’t play against him; he came after. And as he came in, shooting the threes and doing all that, these are things that guys were able to do.

Myself, for example, I played at Carolina, I always shot from deep, but to take shots like Jimmer Fredette was taking shots the same type of way… that’s a bad shot.

Make or miss. It’s a bad shot.”

To McCants, the normalization of deep, high-difficulty three-pointers represents a departure from what was once considered winning basketball. In prior eras, those attempts, particularly early in the shot clock or from well beyond the arc, would have been strongly discouraged.

Basketball-wise, it makes sense. Missed long-range shots often produce long rebounds, triggering fast-break opportunities the other way.

“When he’s making them consistently, and we say, alright, he can make these shots, that means he better make these shots. He has to make these shots, because that missed shot turns into a long rebound, into fast break points for the other team.”

Now, what was once viewed as reckless is almost normal. The league-wide idea of pace and space has empowered players like Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson to extend their range far beyond traditional limits, reshaping offensive priorities.

McCants sees it as rational but also very problematic:

“When you got that rationale of 3 is more than 2, guys are gonna shoot threes way more than two.

…When you’re a lazy coach, and you just want to say, ‘hey, man, we’re gonna shoot 63s tonight, and all we have to do is make 20 of them,’ that’s the mindset.”

So, What Is The Solution For The Current Style Of Play?

When challenged by Bitar on his stance, McCants does not propose a fix but a remedy.

“The only thing that can make it work is just the actual basketball fan accepting what’s happening…

When you talk about nostalgia of the retro game… it has to stay where it is.”

In his view, today’s game is purely about entertainment more than ever.

“We’re in the evolution of basketball. You have to accept the new style, and you have to move on with it… there’s no cure for the virus. You just have to let the virus run its course.”

McCants thinks the values have changed, which led to what we are seeing on the basketball court right now. Where past eras emphasized mastering sets and reading defenses, today’s game prioritizes pace and tons of scoring.

“What’s plaguing the game right now is the quick shots. No offenses, the drive and the kicks… real basketball fans want to see execution… how you got this open… counters on counters.”

“This is the basketball of entertainment now. It’s not the basketball of information and education…

If you were a player growing up, you could watch the game and learn… learn in real time.”

Does McCants Have A Point About Steph And The Modern Era?

McCants’ perspective reflects a divide that needs to be reflected upon. Curry’s impact on winning is undeniable, and kids are copying what he does on the floor more than ever.

But we have to ask: is modern basketball optimizing the game or simplifying it?

For hardcore purists like McCants, the answer leans toward the latter. For the new generation, it is the former.

What is clear is that the game is moving forward. The three-point revolution is here to stay. And even if teams no longer have to execute different game plans and just follow the formula, we must learn to appreciate it.

For much more from Rashad McCants, his column Raw Rashad provides real-time updates and some interesting articles to follow.