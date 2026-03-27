Rashad McCants Thinks The Lakers Can’t Win An NBA Title This Season Because Of Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers’ championship aspirations took a hit following strong remarks from former NBA guard Rashad McCants, who expressed strong skepticism about the team’s ability to contend for a title under Luka Doncic‘s leadership.

In an exclusive interview with Fadeaway World, Eddie Bitar asked whether the Lakers can realistically win a championship this season, and McCants was straightforward:

“No, not at all. I guess I would say the reason why is that Luka Doncic is their leader. I don’t think that he can lead a team in a championship.

I think he got to the finals because he had someone who had won a championship before. And I think that that guy was the one who won LeBron that championship in Cleveland.”

McCants’ critique centers on a question that has to be raised about Luka: can he be the definitive No. 1 on a championship team, or does he need a proven closer alongside him?

To McCants, the answer is clear. Despite Doncic leading the Dallas Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals, the former guard points to Kyrie Irving as the true late-game difference-maker.

The comparison draws directly from Irving’s role alongside LeBron James during the 2016 NBA Finals, where Irving’s shot-making in clutch moments sealed Cleveland’s historic comeback. To many, Kyrie hit the most clutch shot ever with the winner in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

From McCants’ perspective, that same “closer” is missing in Los Angeles.

The Lakers, as currently constructed, lack what he describes as a “home run hitter” that complements Luka’s dominance. In his view, LeBron has never been that guy, while Austin Reaves remains unproven in high-leverage postseason situations.

That absence, McCants argues, creates a lower ceiling for the Lakers. Without a reliable late-game killer, Doncic’s ball-dominant style becomes easier to plan against in the playoffs against better teams.

Underlying McCants’ stance is a broader critique of Doncic’s leadership. While his offensive game is unquestioned, concerns persist around his defensive impact and the inconsistent energy needed from true leaders. For McCants, those traits are needed from a true alpha male.

Sure, Doncic has already demonstrated the ability to carry a roster deep into the postseason, including a Finals run in 2024. So he is clearly a superstar of the highest order.

But McCants’ evaluation has a stricter standard. Championship leaders are not only dominant but also lead the way with attitude, effort, and defensive responsibilities.

Until Doncic proves he can consistently meet that threshold in June, skepticism like McCants’ will persist. And for the Lakers, that question may define whether their season ends with a title or a disappointing playoff exit. We think it will be the latter.