Austin Reaves Reveals Harsh Truth Of Why NBA Teams Didn’t Want To Select Him In 2021 Draft

Today, Austin Reaves is considered one of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ best players. As the team’s second-highest scorer, Reaves has certainly risen in stature by asserting himself as an elite offensive weapon. But this wasn’t always the case.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, Austin Reaves went undrafted, eventually earning a spot on the Lakers by impressing at the Summer League and training camp. While the stories indicate that Reaves always wanted to be a Laker, while speaking on the “Mind the Game” podcast, the guard revealed how he knew teams had no plans to draft him.

“You look at me now, and you’re like, ‘You still can’t play basketball.’ But you looked at me then; I was 6’5″, probably 165 (lbs), super skinny. That was the feedback we got from a lot of coaches: ‘He’s not big enough, not strong enough, not athletic enough.’ But they make weights for a reason,” Reaves stated. “I feel like teams just try to hit home runs. It’s like, ‘Go young, go athletic.’ I wasn’t either that, but I could help somebody win.”

As Reaves mentioned, for all intents and purposes, NBA scouts would have overlooked him as a solid draft prospect. Although he was tall enough to be a combo guard, Austin Reaves wasn’t necessarily the strongest or the most athletic guard in his class. Given that he was also 22 at the time, many believed that his ceiling wasn’t very high.

Still, he went on to prove a lot of naysayers wrong at the Summer League that year. With averages of 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, Reaves caught the eye of the Lakers, signing a two-way contract first before receiving a standard two-year deal with the team.

In his rookie season, Reaves dazzled the Lakers’ fanbase with his unorthodox offensive playing style. While he played a secondary role in the rotation, a highlight-worthy triple-double in the final game of the season against the Denver Nuggets showcased his potential.

In 61 appearances, he averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in his rookie season. While underwhelming, by his sophomore year, the guard made a notable leap, averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He even finished seventh in voting for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

After the 2022-23 season, Austin Reaves has seen gradual development. But in the 2024-25 season, after Anthony Davis‘ departure, the guard truly burst onto the scene.

After earning a more significant offensive role, Reaves stepped up to the plate for the Lakers, averaging 22.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game over his final 32 appearances in the regular season.

Austin Reaves started off the 2025-26 season on the same note, cementing himself as one of the Lakers’ most reliable offensive options. With Luka Doncic and LeBron James both sidelined at one point early in the campaign, the guard posted MVP-caliber figures of 39.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game.

With improved production on the offensive end, Austin Reaves asserted himself as a vital rotation piece for the Lakers, providing clutch scoring and playmaking. Given that he is averaging 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game this season, it can be argued that he is among the best co-stars in the NBA.

Lakers superstar LeBron James claims to have noticed the guard’s potential early on. Still, it is safe to say that Austin Reaves has certainly exceeded expectations.