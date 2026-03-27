Orlando Magic Are Pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo: Framework For Potential Blockbuster Trade

As the Milwaukee Bucks close out what’s been a difficult season, there are doubts that Giannis Antetokounmpo will ever play for the team again. Meanwhile, in Florida, a new team is emerging as a potential future landing spot.

Speaking on the Bill Simmons podcast, league analyst/insider Kirk Goldsberry revealed the Magic as a suitor for Giannis, joining a long list of teams expected to give chase this summer. The 31-year-old swingman still has another two years and $120 million left on his contract (including a $62.7 million player option for 2027-28).

“Somebody who knows stuff told me that Orlando has actually been very active in seeking out Giannis Antetokounmpo’s services,” said Goldsberry on the podcast (20:50). “Desperation sets in after the first round of the NBA playoffs, and that’s where I think the Rockets, the Magic, and Knicks are going to emerge. That’s the group I’m looking at, because somebody will talk themselves into it.”

The Magic have been on the rise in recent years, led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. They finished 7th last season (41-41) and were expected to take a leap in 2025-26. So far, they’ve been painfully mediocre at just 39-34 (8th in the standings). With Giannis, however, they could become a fierce opponent in the Eastern Conference and be competitive for at least the next five years.

The question is, are they willing to pay the price? As a two-time MVP, NBA champion, and 10x All-Star, the Bucks will no doubt expect a haul for their superstar that includes a star, a young player, and multiple draft picks. One potential package could look like this:

Orlando Magic Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., 2027 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

While the money doesn’t quite work out right now, both the Bucks and Magic could open up more space this summer when trade flexibility is maximized across the NBA. The important thing is that the Magic have everything the Bucks want in a deal, so long as they are willing to part with Banchero.

The young swingman has been instrumental in their recent rise to prominence, but he’s hit a wall this season amid reports of a rift with his teammates and coaching staff. With averages of 22.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 46.2% shooting and 31.6% shooting from three, his stats are down across the board, and that’s why he’s never been more expendable. And yet, at the same time, he’s still their most valuable player.

Even if the Orlando Magic decide not to include Banchero, there’s still a path to a deal. They can package Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, and Wendell Carter Jr., along with an additional pick (for a total of three), to sweeten the pot and start negotiations. It may not be enough to win, but it will surely give them a chance in what will be a highly competitive bidding war.

Ultimately, only time will tell what comes next for the Magic, but much of their future hinges on what happens over these next few weeks. At sixth in the standings (39-34), they are not too far off from the top six, but anything short of that will be all the justification they need to make a big-time move this offseason.