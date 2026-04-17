Jaylen Brown Believes Stephen Curry Is A Top 5 Player In NBA History

Jaylen Brown has witnessed Stephen Curry’s greatness firsthand, and he recently made quite the bold statement about the Golden State Warriors superstar. While reacting to the Warriors’ 126-121 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament on Twitch, Brown claimed Curry is a top-five player in NBA history.

“Steph Curry is one of the 5 greatest players to ever play this game at this point in his career,” Brown said. “Y’all can say whatever y’all want, fill in the rest. Steph Curry is top 5, bro. Just leadership, all of that. I’m not even trying to glaze. I promise y’all I’m not.”

Jaylen Brown on Steph Curry: “Steph Curry is one of the 5 greatest players to ever play this game. Y’all can say whatever you want, fill in the rest. Steph Curry is top 5.” pic.twitter.com/szNxUBUrQX — jb (@lockedupjb) April 17, 2026

Brown made these comments after seeing Curry hit yet another huge clutch shot. The 38-year-old finished with 35 points (12-23 FG), one rebound, four assists, and one steal against the Clippers on Wednesday. That wasn’t quite the biggest stage, but it was a do-or-die situation where he came through yet again for his team.

Perhaps the most famous instance of Curry delivering when it mattered most came against Brown and the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors entered Game 4 of that series down 2-1 and trailed by four in the fourth quarter.

Another loss would have all but ended the series, and Curry ensured they wouldn’t go down 3-1. He had 10 points in the fourth to power his team to a 107-97 comeback win. Curry would finish the night with 43 points (14-26 FG), 10 rebounds, and four assists. It was a masterclass and arguably his finest hour in the NBA.

The Warriors then won the next two games as well to clinch the championship. That was Curry’s fourth title, and he was named Finals MVP for the first time in his career as well.

Brown has been quite complimentary of Curry since then. He put him in his Mount Rushmore and also in his all-time NBA starting five. Now, Curry isn’t completely out of place on any Mount Rushmore or all-time starting lineup, but there is a reason why you won’t find him in most of such lists.

Curry does have an incredible resume, winning two MVPs and two scoring titles, to go with those four NBA titles and one Finals MVP. It’s not good enough to crack the top five, though.

Curry probably needs to win another title to have a strong case for the top five. As things stand, it looks unlikely he’ll pull that off with the Warriors. The supporting cast isn’t good enough for them to go all the way, which is why they were chasing Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline.

If the Warriors are able to acquire a superstar in the summer, then you’d give Curry a shot at winning his fifth title. If they don’t get a big name in, then he’s ending his career with four titles in all likelihood.