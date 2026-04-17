Jaylen Brown Believes Stephen Curry Is A Top 5 Player In NBA History

Jaylen Brown praises Stephen Curry once again.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown has witnessed Stephen Curry’s greatness firsthand, and he recently made quite the bold statement about the Golden State Warriors superstar. While reacting to the Warriors’ 126-121 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament on Twitch, Brown claimed Curry is a top-five player in NBA history.

“Steph Curry is one of the 5 greatest players to ever play this game at this point in his career,” Brown said. “Y’all can say whatever y’all want, fill in the rest. Steph Curry is top 5, bro. Just leadership, all of that. I’m not even trying to glaze. I promise y’all I’m not.”

Brown made these comments after seeing Curry hit yet another huge clutch shot. The 38-year-old finished with 35 points (12-23 FG), one rebound, four assists, and one steal against the Clippers on Wednesday. That wasn’t quite the biggest stage, but it was a do-or-die situation where he came through yet again for his team.

Perhaps the most famous instance of Curry delivering when it mattered most came against Brown and the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors entered Game 4 of that series down 2-1 and trailed by four in the fourth quarter.

Another loss would have all but ended the series, and Curry ensured they wouldn’t go down 3-1. He had 10 points in the fourth to power his team to a 107-97 comeback win. Curry would finish the night with 43 points (14-26 FG), 10 rebounds, and four assists. It was a masterclass and arguably his finest hour in the NBA.

The Warriors then won the next two games as well to clinch the championship. That was Curry’s fourth title, and he was named Finals MVP for the first time in his career as well.

Brown has been quite complimentary of Curry since then. He put him in his Mount Rushmore and also in his all-time NBA starting five. Now, Curry isn’t completely out of place on any Mount Rushmore or all-time starting lineup, but there is a reason why you won’t find him in most of such lists.

Curry does have an incredible resume, winning two MVPs and two scoring titles, to go with those four NBA titles and one Finals MVP. It’s not good enough to crack the top five, though.

Curry probably needs to win another title to have a strong case for the top five. As things stand, it looks unlikely he’ll pull that off with the Warriors. The supporting cast isn’t good enough for them to go all the way, which is why they were chasing Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline.

If the Warriors are able to acquire a superstar in the summer, then you’d give Curry a shot at winning his fifth title. If they don’t get a big name in, then he’s ending his career with four titles in all likelihood.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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