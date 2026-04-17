5 Things We Learned After Magic Destroy Hornets In Shocking Play-In Victory

In a stunningly one-sided performance, the Orlando Magic dismantled the Charlotte Hornets 121-90, showcasing a level of physicality, execution, and defensive intensity that immediately raises eyebrows heading into the postseason.

From the opening tip, the Magic dictated tempo, controlled the paint, and overwhelmed Charlotte on both ends of the floor, leading for 97% of the game and building a massive 35-point advantage at their peak.

Behind a balanced offensive attack and suffocating interior defense, Orlando looked every bit like a team ready to make noise beyond the play-in stage, while the Hornets, plagued by inefficiency and turnovers, simply had no answers.

1. Orlando’s Interior Dominance Was Overwhelming

This game was decided in the paint. Orlando outscored Charlotte 64-28 inside, completely controlling the physical battle.

Wendell Carter Jr. (16 points, 6 rebounds, 6-7 FG) and Paolo Banchero set the tone early with efficient scoring and strong positioning. Add in 11 offensive rebounds, and the Magic simply generated too many high-quality looks.

2. Balanced Attack Keeps Defense Guessing

Unlike Charlotte, which leaned heavily on a few creators, Orlando had five starters in double figures.

Franz Wagner (18 points, 8-10 FT) and Jalen Suggs (12 points, 6 assists) complemented Banchero perfectly. The result? 27 assists on 42 made field goals, a sign of a well-oiled offensive system.

The Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with the Magic on both ends of the court and it showed on the box score. A balanced effort will always be the difference in the playoffs.

3. Hornets’ Shooting Collapse Seals Their Fate

Charlotte shot just 34% from the field and 27% from three, and it wasn’t just bad luck – it was contested, rushed offense.

LaMelo Ball scored 23 but needed 17 shots, while Brandon Miller and the supporting cast combined for inefficient outings. When your team hits 28 total field goals, winning a playoff game is nearly impossible.

You can chalk this up to an off game by the Hornets stars, but rather, we will give the Magic credit tonight.

4. Turnovers and Transition Swing Momentum

The Hornets committed 20 turnovers, leading to easy Orlando opportunities. The Magic turned those into 24 fast-break points, consistently punishing mistakes.

Players like Desmond Bane and Suggs applied pressure that disrupted Charlotte’s rhythm all night. After an ugly loss against the 76ers, the Magic needed their secondary players to step up and that exactly what they did.

5. Playoff-Ready Defense Sends a Message

Orlando didn’t just win, they controlled the game for 97% of the time and built a 35-point lead. Their defensive activity (8 blocks, constant paint protection) showed a team ready for the next stage.

This wasn’t just a play-in win, it looked like a statement performance heading into a tougher matchup. The Magic needed this win, and they came out on top with an impressive performance so give them credit.