5 Things We Learned After Warriors Lose Play-In Matchup Against Suns And Head To A Difficult Offseason

The Golden State Warriors’ season came to a quiet but telling end in the play-in tournament, falling 111-96 to the Phoenix Suns in a game that was never truly within reach. After an emotional comeback win just days earlier, Golden State couldn’t replicate that magic, trailing for 99% of the contest and struggling to keep up with Phoenix’s shot-making and defensive pressure.

While the loss officially closes the book on their campaign, it also raises larger questions about the franchise’s direction. With aging stars, inconsistent depth, and a roster that never quite clicked, the Warriors now head into what could be one of their most complicated offseasons in years, while the Suns move on to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

1. Phoenix’s Perimeter Firepower Was the Difference

The Suns simply overwhelmed Golden State from beyond the arc, knocking down 18 three-pointers at 37% compared to the Warriors’ 11 makes. Jalen Green led the charge with 36 points and 8 threes, consistently breaking down the defense and creating separation. Combined with timely shooting from Jordan Goodwin and others, Phoenix stretched the floor in ways Golden State couldn’t match.

2. Turnovers and Defensive Pressure Doom Golden State

The Warriors’ sloppiness proved fatal. They committed 21 turnovers, which the Suns converted into 30 points, completely swinging momentum. Phoenix also racked up 14 steals, disrupting Golden State’s rhythm from start to finish. Even veteran stabilizers like Draymond Green struggled (5 turnovers), highlighting a lack of offensive control in a must-win setting.

3. Inefficient Night From Stephen Curry Ends Their Hopes

After carrying the team in the previous game, Stephen Curry couldn’t deliver the same magic. He finished with 17 points on 4-16 shooting (3-10 from deep), never finding a consistent rhythm against Phoenix’s defensive attention. Without an efficient Curry performance, the Warriors’ offense lacked its usual explosiveness.

4. Brandin Podziemski Shines Amid the Loss

One bright spot for Golden State was Brandin Podziemski, who posted 23 points and 10 rebounds on an efficient 9-17 shooting night. He consistently attacked the glass and created second-chance opportunities, showing growth as a reliable contributor. His development may be one of the few clear positives heading into the offseason.

5. A Confusing Offseason Awaits

This loss underscores a bigger reality: the Warriors are no longer guaranteed contenders. With core veterans aging and inconsistencies across the roster, major decisions loom. Do they double down on the current core, or begin reshaping the roster around younger pieces?

Ironically, Phoenix now advances to face the top-seeded Thunder – a daunting matchup that suggests Golden State’s postseason ceiling may have been limited regardless. Still, exiting in the play-in is far from the standard this franchise set during its dynasty years, and it leaves the front office with difficult questions about how to move forward.