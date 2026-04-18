Stephen Curry Addresses His Future As Warriors Miss The Playoffs After Loss To Suns

The Golden State Warriors have missed the playoffs following a 111-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday in the play-in tournament. It was a disappointing end to what has been a difficult season, but Warriors fans at least don’t have to worry about Stephen Curry walking away from the game anytime soon.

Curry was asked in his postgame press conference if he still sees himself playing multiple seasons after this one, and he does.

“Multiple for sure,” Curry said. “That’s more than one? Yes. Perfect.”

Curry just wrapped up his 17th season with the Warriors here. It was one marred by injury, as the 38-year-old only played in 43 games. Much of that was down to Curry being diagnosed with patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as “runner’s knee.” He’d miss 27 games with it and only returned right at the end of the regular season.

We didn’t have to wait too long to see the best of Curry once he returned. He racked up 35 points (12-23 FG), one rebound, four assists, and one steal in the 126-121 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday.

You’d have expected another Curry masterclass against the Suns, but he had a rather disappointing performance. The 12-time All-Star had just 17 points (4-16 FG), four rebounds, four assists, and two steals on the night.

This loss to the Suns meant the Warriors have now failed to make the playoffs in two of their last three seasons. Despite the lack of team success, the two-time MVP would be interested in signing an extension in the summer.

“For sure,” Curry stated. “But none of those conversations have happened. So, be a busy summer for the Warriors.”

Curry is only under contract with the Warriors through 2026-27. You’d imagine the team would give him whatever deal he wants this summer.

As for that knee issue that kept him out for so long, Curry doesn’t see it being a long-term problem. He was asked here if he’s going to need a procedure in the summer.

“It’s mostly rest,” Curry said. “I mean, there are some things I can do to prepare myself for next year, which I’ll stay on top of. They say a lot of golf helps my knee. I heard that was part of the research I did. It was pretty incredible. So hopefully we can do that, and then you come back next year… The things I’ve been doing recently, I’ll continue to do when it comes to rehab and maintenance and all that.

“But it is kind of touch and go,” Curry added. “… Hopefully rest will get me right, go into training camp feeling good, and be able to manage it early in the year and kind of see where I’m at. That’s kind of the idea, but I don’t feel like there’s going to be any real long-term symptoms or anything.”

Here’s hoping we’ll see the best of Curry next season. He was great when healthy in this one, averaging 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game. There is plenty of gas left in the tank.