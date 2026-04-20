Draymond Green Thinks Steve Kerr Won’t Return As Warriors Head Coach

Draymond Green has added a new layer of uncertainty to the Golden State Warriors‘ offseason. Speaking on his podcast, Green admitted he does not expect Steve Kerr to return as head coach, even though he hopes otherwise.

“I’ve never been so uncertain since early in my career about what happens next, but I’m truly at a loss now because you just don’t know what direction things will go. Stephen Curry, myself, and Steve Kerr shared a moment in what could be our last time playing with Steve as our coach. I’m happy we got to share that moment. He didn’t miss it. It was a big deal. I hope he’s our coach next year.”

“My opinion, I think not, just because it feels like that. It felt like that was it. I also hope I’m on this team next year. We don’t know that either. And man, if it was, what a run it’s been. So lucky to have had 12 years with Steve as my coach. We’ll see. I don’t know. Just got to stay ready for whatever it is and roll with the punches.”

For a player who has spent his entire prime under Kerr, this level of doubt signals a real shift inside the organization. The moment that shaped that feeling came after the Warriors’ loss to the Phoenix Suns. As the season ended, Kerr shared a long embrace and conversation with Green and Stephen Curry.

That uncertainty aligns with Kerr’s own comments. Following a 37-45 season and an early exit, Kerr confirmed he will take time before deciding his future. He plans to meet with owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. to evaluate the direction of the franchise. Kerr acknowledged that coaching jobs have a natural lifespan and that sometimes new ideas are needed.

His resume leaves little to question. Kerr holds a 604-353 regular-season record and a 104-48 playoff record. He led the Warriors to six NBA Finals and four championships. He also guided the team to a historic 73-9 season in 2015-16 and became the fastest coach to reach 600 wins. His place in franchise history is secure.

The current roster situation complicates everything. The Warriors have struggled with consistency, depth, and injuries. While Curry remains elite, the team has missed the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. That decline has forced the organization to consider whether this core still has a championship window.

Green’s own future adds another layer. He holds a $27.7 million player option. He admitted he is unsure if he will even be on the roster next season. That level of uncertainty across both player and coach reflects a franchise at a crossroads.

What makes this situation different is the emotional connection. Kerr, Curry, and Green built one of the most successful dynasties in modern NBA history. Their partnership defined an era. Moving on from that would not be a routine decision. It would mark the end of a chapter.

The Warriors now face a defining offseason. They must decide whether to extend a dynasty that has already delivered four titles or begin a transition toward a new identity. Kerr’s decision will sit at the center of that process.

For now, nothing is confirmed. Kerr has not made a final call, and Green has not made his either. But the tone has changed. For the first time in over a decade, the Warriors are staring at the possibility of a future without the coach who defined their rise.