Active NBA Playoff Droughts: The Hornets Have Missed The Postseason For 10 Consecutive Years

Every postseason leaves a group of teams behind. Some misses are short-term setbacks. Others turn into long droughts that define an era of a franchise. That is the case with the Hornets. They have not reached the playoffs in 10 straight seasons, the longest active drought in the league. It reflects instability across the roster, frequent coaching changes, and a lack of sustained top-end production.

They are not alone. Several teams are still trying to break through after years outside the postseason picture. Some are rebuilding with young cores. Others are stuck between timelines, not bad enough to reset and not good enough to compete. This list focuses on the longest active playoff droughts in the NBA right now. It highlights where each team stands, how they got here, and what needs to change to end the streak.

6. Sacramento Kings – 3 Seasons

The Kings are only three years into this drought, but it feels heavier than that. The reason is simple. In 2023, they finally ended a 16-season playoff drought and looked ready to build on it. Instead, they followed that breakthrough with two straight Play-In exits, then fell all the way to 22-60 this season, good for 14th in the West.

This season was not close. The Kings scored 111.0 points per game and allowed 121.0, one of the worst point differentials in the conference at minus-10.0 per night. They were 15-26 at home, 7-34 on the road, and never found any real stability. After entering the season with hopes of getting back into the postseason, they ended up looking more like a reset team than a playoff team.

The roster also never had enough continuity. DeMar DeRozan led the team with 18.4 points per game, but Zach LaVine appeared in just 39 games. Domantas Sabonis played only 19. Keegan Murray played 23. When that much of the core misses time, it is very hard to build any structure on either end. Russell Westbrook led the team in assists at 6.7 per game, and rookie Maxime Raynaud led in rebounds at 7.5, which says a lot about how scattered the year became.

What makes the Kings worth watching now is not the drought itself. Three years is not a franchise crisis. The real issue is that the 2023 playoff run now looks more like a peak than a foundation. If this group cannot turn things around soon, that short drought is going to start feeling a lot longer.

5. Brooklyn Nets – 3 Seasons

The Nets last reached the playoffs in 2023. That team was swept in the first round, but there was still a real thought that the post-Kevin Durant and post-Kyrie Irving group could stay competitive with Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton, and Cam Thomas leading the way. Instead, that version of the roster stalled out almost immediately.

The biggest shift came when the Nets traded Bridges in the summer of 2024. That was the clearest sign that the front office was no longer trying to stay in the middle. It was choosing a longer rebuild. Then, in the 2025 offseason, Cam Johnson was moved to the Nuggets for Michael Porter Jr. and a future first-round pick. By the 2026 trade deadline, Cam Thomas was waived after the relationship between player and team had clearly gone sideways. In a short span, most of the core tied to the last playoff team was gone.

That is why the Nets are here now. This is not really about one bad season. It is about a franchise that moved out of the quick-fix phase and into a deeper reset. Sean Marks has been careful not to rush the timeline, and Jordi Fernandez has spent this season focused more on development, structure, and culture than immediate results. Michael Porter Jr. gives them one established scorer, but the roster still looks much more like a rebuilding group than a playoff one.

So even if the drought is only three years, the context makes it feel bigger. The Nets did not just fall out of the playoffs. They stepped back on purpose, broke apart the old core, and started over. Now the question is how long it will take before that reset turns into something real.

4. Utah Jazz – 4 Seasons

The Jazz last reached the playoffs in 2022. They lost that first-round series to the Mavericks, and that group was basically the end of an era. Soon after, the front office broke it up by moving Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, and the franchise shifted away from trying to stay competitive in the short term. The roster direction started to make sense: Will Hardy took over after those two All-Stars were traded, and the team entered an extensive rebuild.

At first, the reset did not look hopeless. Lauri Markkanen became an All-Star level piece, Walker Kessler looked like a real long-term starter, and the Jazz stayed more competitive than many expected early in the rebuild. But they never made the jump back into the playoff field. By the start of this season, the Jazz were still framed as a team committed to a full rebuild after three straight years out of the postseason.

That is why this drought feels longer than four years. The Jazz were not just bad once and stuck there. They spent multiple seasons in between phases. They had veterans, then moved toward youth, then kept asking whether Markkanen would remain part of the long-term core. The roster kept changing, but the standings did not. The Jazz ended at 22-60 this season, tied in the top lottery range again, which shows the rebuild still has not turned into actual winning.

The one reason this drought may not last much longer is that the approach finally seems to be changing. In February, the Jazz traded for Jaren Jackson Jr., and paired with Markkanen, Kessler, and breakout star Keyonte George, the move might be a sign that the rebuild phase is over and that the franchise is ready to push toward winning again.

So this is no longer just about patience. Now it is about whether the Jazz can finally turn all those years of asset-building into a playoff team.

3. Chicago Bulls – 4 Seasons

This drought is really a story about hesitation. The Bulls last made the playoffs in 2022, when the DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic group looked like it had a chance to become something real. They even took a game off the Bucks in that first-round series. But once Lonzo Ball’s injury changed the ceiling of the roster, the Bulls never adjusted fast enough. They held onto that core for too long and stayed stuck in the middle.

That is why the next few years went nowhere. The Bulls missed the playoffs for a third straight season in 2025 after another Play-In loss, making that three straight Play-In defeats. So even before this latest miss, the pattern was clear. The Bulls were not bad enough to bottom out early, but they were not good enough to get back into the real playoff field either.

By the time the front office finally made changes this month, most of the value was gone. Before the 2025-26 campaign, the top six players from the February 2022 team, LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic, Ball, Coby White, and Alex Caruso, had all been moved, and the return was thin. The new core is now centered more on Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis and new younger pieces than on proven veterans. That can make sense long term, but it also explains why the Bulls are still here. This is no longer the same team that reached the playoffs in 2022. It is a late rebuild, and the franchise is paying for waiting too long to choose that path.

The clearest sign of that frustration came this month, when the Bulls fired Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley after missing the playoffs for a fourth straight year. So this drought is not just active. It has already forced another reset.

2. Washington Wizards – 5 Seasons

The Wizards have been out of the playoffs since 2021, when Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook dragged them through the Play-In and into a first-round loss to the 76ers. That team was flawed, but it still had two established stars and a clear short-term goal. Once Westbrook was traded that summer, the whole thing started to shift. The Wizards tried to stay competitive around Beal, but the roster never had enough to make noise again in the East.

The bigger turn came in 2023. Beal, who had signed a five-year, $251 million deal with a no-trade clause in 2022, was eventually moved to the Suns. Chris Paul came back in that deal and was then rerouted to the Warriors in the swap that brought Jordan Poole to the Wizards. That was the real signal that the old version of the team was over. Since then, the front office has kept leaning away from the veteran core. Kyle Kuzma was traded in February 2025, and Poole was moved again in June 2025 as the Wizards focused more on cap flexibility and long-term assets than quick wins.

That is why this drought feels bigger than just five missed postseasons. The Wizards are not stuck because one core failed by a small margin. They tore that core down and accepted a longer timeline. The Wizards became a team fully committed to a youth movement built around players like Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson in recent years. So the drought is real, but it is also intentional.

The newest twist is Trae Young and Anthony Davis. The Wizards traded for Young in January and added Davis in February, but those moves did not change this season. Young did not debut until March and played only five games for the Wizards before another injury setback, while Davis never played for them because of the finger injury he suffered before the trade. Still, the expectations are very high for next year, as the Wizards might finally make the postseason again.

1. Charlotte Hornets

No team has been out longer. The Hornets have now missed the playoffs for 10 straight seasons, the longest active drought in the NBA. Their last official playoff appearance came in 2016, and the loss to the Magic in the Play-In this month pushed the streak to a full decade.

The drought has stretched across two different versions of the franchise. First, the Hornets lost Kemba Walker in 2019, which effectively closed the door on the last team that had any real playoff footing. Then came the LaMelo Ball era, but that group never found enough stability to break through. Only in the last two years did the Hornets finally put a clearer structure in place by hiring Jeff Peterson to run basketball operations and Charles Lee as head coach.

That is what makes this season important. For the first time in a while, the Hornets looked close. They finished 44-38, got the No. 9 seed, beat the Heat in the first Play-In game, and went into the Magic matchup with a real chance to end the drought. The roster also made more sense than it had in past years, with Ball and Brandon Miller leading the group and 2025 No. 4 pick Kon Knueppel added to the core.

So the Hornets are No. 1 on this list not because they are still hopeless, but because they spent too many years between eras. The Walker group ended, the Ball group took time to become real, and the franchise only recently started to look organized again. Now the pressure changes. The Hornets are no longer just trying to look promising. They need to turn this progress into an actual playoff berth.