Hornets Come Up Clutch To Nail Game-Winner Against Heat In Play-In Matchup; 5 Key Takeaways

The Charlotte Hornets survived a wild, back-and-forth play-in battle, edging the Miami Heat 127-126 in a game that felt like it swung on every possession. Neither team led for long; Charlotte led just 42% of the game while Miami held the edge at 44%, but the Hornets delivered when it mattered most: the final shot.

Despite shooting just 44% from the field compared to Miami’s 48%, Charlotte made up for it with volume and hustle. They attempted 113 shots to Miami’s 103, grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, and knocked down 18 threes.

The Heat were efficient and balanced, finishing with 32 assists and just 7 turnovers, but they couldn’t get the one stop that mattered most. In an entertaining game, Charlotte had the last word as LaMelo Ball nailed the game-winning layup.

1. LaMelo Ball Delivers When It Matters Most

LaMelo Ball was the definition of fearless in this one. He finished with 30 points on 12-31 shooting, adding 10 assists and 5 rebounds while playing 40 high-pressure minutes. The efficiency wasn’t perfect, just 2-16 from three, but he never hesitated, continuing to attack and create.

That mentality paid off late. With the game on the line, Ball took control of the offense, either creating for teammates or forcing Miami’s defense into tough decisions before nailing the game-winning layup. His +15 plus/minus tells the story – Charlotte was at its best when he was orchestrating, and his confidence never wavered, even through cold stretches.

2. Star Power Showed Up On Both Sides

This game had no shortage of star performances. Andrew Wiggins led Miami with 27 points on 10-18 shooting, while Davion Mitchell added 28 points and 6 assists on 12-24 from the field. Tyler Herro chipped in 23 points and 6 assists, giving the Heat a three-headed scoring attack.

Charlotte answered with its own firepower. Miles Bridges poured in 28 points and 9 rebounds on 10-18 shooting, while Brandon Miller added 23 points on 9-17, including 5-10 from deep. This wasn’t about one guy; it was a heavyweight exchange, and both teams landed punches all night.

3. Offensive Rebounding Gave Charlotte The Edge

The difference in this game came down to extra possessions. Charlotte grabbed 17 offensive rebounds compared to Miami’s 12, and those second-chance opportunities were crucial in a one-point game.

Moussa Diabate was relentless on the glass, finishing with 14 rebounds, including 8 on the offensive end. Those hustle plays extended possessions and wore down Miami’s defense. Even though the Heat shot more efficiently, Charlotte simply had more chances to score -and in a 127-126 game, that margin mattered.

4. The Bench Swung Momentum

Charlotte’s bench provided a massive boost, particularly Coby White, who erupted for 19 points on 7-15 shooting, including 5-8 from three. His scoring punch helped flip momentum during key stretches when the starters rested.

Miami got solid contributions, 11 points from Norman Powell and 13 points with 8 assists from Jaime Jaquez Jr., but Charlotte’s bench felt more impactful in the biggest moments. White’s shot-making, combined with timely rebounding and defense, gave the Hornets just enough separation to stay within striking distance late.

5. Defense Took A Backseat In A High-Scoring Game

This was not a defensive clinic. Both teams shot efficiently, combined for 253 points, and consistently found ways to exploit mismatches. Miami hit 16 threes at 39%, while Charlotte made 18 despite shooting just 32% from deep due to sheer volume.

Still, the small defensive moments mattered. Charlotte blocked 7 shots and forced just enough disruption late to survive. Miami, despite 8 blocks and only 7 turnovers offensively, couldn’t get the final stop. In a game where stops were rare, the Hornets made just enough of them when it counted.