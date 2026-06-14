Doc Rivers Issues Warning To Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Despite Their Bright Future

The San Antonio Spurs may have one of the brightest futures in basketball, but Doc Rivers believes that is exactly why they cannot take their recent NBA Finals appearance for granted.

Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show before Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Rivers delivered a powerful reminder about how quickly opportunities can disappear in the NBA, even for teams that appear destined to dominate for years.

“I always go back to when Miami beat Oklahoma City. I remember Mike Breen saying on the air, ‘Well, Oklahoma City will be here every year.’ It took them 20 years to get back. You just can’t take things for granted. With trades, free agency, injuries, and all that, you never know.”

“I always use the band theory. Why aren’t there great bands that last forever? Because somebody gets jealous. Somebody wants to be the man. Things change. You just never know. So when you’ve got a chance, Stephen A., you better take advantage of it. There may be a bunch more opportunities. But this may be the only one. I doubt that with Wemby. They have a hell of a future.”

The warning carries even more weight now that the Spurs have fallen short against the New York Knicks despite repeatedly putting themselves in position to win.

The numbers tell a remarkable story.

San Antonio led by 14 points in Game 1 and lost. They led by 12 points in Game 2 and lost.

They led by 12 points in Game 3 and finally won. They led by 29 points in Game 4 and somehow lost.

Then they led by 16 points in Game 5 and lost again as the Knicks completed a 4-1 series victory to capture the NBA championship. Across the entire Finals, the Spurs led for roughly 72% of the series, while the Knicks led for only 24%. Yet New York won four of the five games.

The biggest story of the Finals was simple. The Spurs could not hold leads. That reality makes Rivers’ comments even more relevant.

Many fans will look at San Antonio’s young core and immediately assume another Finals trip is inevitable. After all, Victor Wembanyama is only entering his fourth season. Stephon Castle just completed his second year after winning Rookie of the Year in 2025. Dylan Harper completed an impressive rookie campaign. Devin Vassell remains a talented young scorer, and the Spurs possess one of the deepest collections of young talent in the NBA.

On paper, the future looks incredible. History says nothing is guaranteed.

Rivers pointed directly to the Oklahoma City Thunder team that reached the 2012 NBA Finals. That roster featured three future MVPs in Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. Most analysts believed championships would eventually follow.

Instead, injuries, trades, salary cap decisions, and roster changes altered everything. Harden was traded. Durant eventually left in free agency. Westbrook remained loyal but never brought Oklahoma City back to the Finals. The Thunder spent two decades trying to return before finally breaking through again.

NBA history is filled with examples. Dynasties rarely fail because of talent. They fail because circumstances change.

The good news for San Antonio is that Wembanyama continues to look like a generational superstar. Despite the Finals loss, he averaged 27.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game during the series.

The Spurs have every reason to believe they will compete for championships for years. But Rivers’ warning serves as an important reminder.

Potential does not guarantee future success. The Spurs had a golden opportunity in front of them this season. They held double-digit leads in every Finals game and repeatedly controlled the series. Yet they watched the Knicks celebrate the championship instead.

For a young team, that lesson may become the most valuable experience of all. As Rivers said, there may be many more opportunities ahead. But in the NBA, nobody ever knows which opportunity will be the last.