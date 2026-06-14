10 Greatest Knicks Players Of All Time After Jalen Brunson’s Championship Win

We never thought it would happen, but the New York Knicks have finally climbed the mountain. After 53 years of heartbreak and iconic moments that never ended with a parade down the Canyon of Heroes, New York has its championship. And at the center of it all stands Jalen Brunson.

The question that once sounded ridiculous now deserves a serious answer: Is Jalen Brunson the greatest Knick of all time?

The answer isn’t simple. Championships matter. Longevity matters. But cultural impact matters most in New York, where legends aren’t just measured by numbers but by how they make Madison Square Garden feel.

Being the “King of New York” is a title that is awarded by the people, and after the 2026 Finals have ended, the people have spoken.

Here’s how the greatest Knicks stack up after the franchise’s historic 2026 title run.

10. Allan Houston

Years in New York: 9 (1997-2005)

Knicks’ Stats: 18.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Career Stats: 17.3 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.4 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors With Knicks: 2× All-Star (2000-2001), NBA Finals Appearance (1999)

Before Jalen Brunson arrived, Allan Houston led one of the most beloved moments in modern Knicks history. Signed as a free agent following his stint with the Detroit Pistons, Houston broke new ground in New York.

The Knicks were transitioning from the bruising Ewing era into uncertainty, yet Houston consistently delivered professionalism and stability. His elegant mid-range game contrasted with the gritty identity of those teams, giving New York a reliable closer whenever the offense bogged down.

Specifically, his series-winning floater against the Miami Heat in 1999 completed one of the NBA’s greatest upsets as the 8th-seeded Knicks stormed to the Finals. Houston’s smooth jumper and professionalism made him one of the franchise’s most respected stars.

He averaged 18.5 points across nine seasons in New York and remained loyal to the organization through difficult years.

9. Carmelo Anthony

Years in New York: 7 (2011-2017)

Knicks’ Stats: 24.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Career Stats: 22.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Honors With Knicks: 6× All-Star (2012-2017), All-NBA Second Team (2013), All-NBA Third Team (2012), Scoring Champion (2013), Franchise-Record 62 Points Scored (2014)

Carmelo Anthony‘s Knicks tenure is often judged too harshly because of the team’s lack of postseason success. While the front office struggled to build a sustainable contender around him, Anthony consistently embraced the pressure of playing in the league’s toughest market.

At his peak, Madison Square Garden became appointment viewing whenever Anthony got hot. He kept the Knicks relevant during years when there wasn’t much else for fans to celebrate.

Quite frankly, no player carried the burden of relevance in the 2010s quite like Carmelo Anthony, even if he joined after Amare’ Stoudamire was the marquee sign-and-trade signing.

When Anthony arrived from Denver, the Knicks had become an afterthought. Melo immediately restored star power to Madison Square Garden and delivered some unforgettable scoring performances.

His 62-point masterpiece remains one of the most iconic individual games in franchise history. The lack of postseason success keeps him outside the upper tier, but his offensive brilliance and cultural impact cannot be ignored.

8. John Starks

Years in New York: 8 (1991-1998)

Knicks’ Stats: 14.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Career Stats: 12.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors With Knicks: All-Star (1994), Sixth Man of the Year (1997), All-Defensive Second Team (1993), NBA Finals Appearance (1994)

Nobody embodied New York’s toughness better than John Starks. His journey from undrafted long shot to Knicks icon perfectly captured the blue-collar mentality New Yorkers admire. He wasn’t the most talented player on the floor, but few competitors matched his passion.

His relationship with the fanbase was built on authenticity. Undrafted and undersized, Starks fought for everything he earned and became the emotional heartbeat of the rugged Knicks teams of the 1990s.

“The Dunk” over Michael Jordan and Horace Grant remains one of the defining moments in franchise history.

His fearless attitude endeared him to Knicks fans forever, and he was invaluable during the team’s 1999 Finals berth, even if he did not capture the NBA championship.

7. Dave DeBusschere

Years in New York: 6 (1969-1974)

Knicks’ Stats: 16.0 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Career Stats: 16.1 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Honors With Knicks: 2x NBA Champion (1970, 1973), 5x All-Star (1970-1974), All-NBA Second Team (1969), 6x All-Defensive First Team (1969-1974)

Dave DeBusschere rarely receives the same attention as some of the more glamorous names in Knicks history, but he was one of the most important pieces of the franchise’s championship foundation.

Acquired from the Detroit Pistons during the 1968-69 season, his arrival transformed New York into a complete team capable of winning titles. A relentless rebounder and one of the premier defenders of his era, DeBusschere embraced the dirty work that championship teams require.

His toughness perfectly reflected the Knicks’ identity of the early 1970s, and his six consecutive All-Defensive First Team selections underscore just how dominant he was on that end of the floor.

While others may have received more headlines, few players contributed more directly to winning basketball in New York.

6. Earl Monroe

Years in New York: 9 (1972-1980)

Knicks’ Stats: 16.2 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career Stats: 18.8 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Honors With Knicks: NBA Champion (1973), 2x All-Star (1969, 1971)

Earl Monroe helped bring a sense of artistry to the Knicks. His partnership with Walt Frazier created one of the NBA’s earliest elite backcourts. Together, they blended substance and style, helping define an era of Knicks basketball that older generations still speak about with reverence.

Not to mention, “The Pearl” brought flair to New York basketball that we can never forget. Make no mistake, his grace changed the NBA because it was beautiful to watch.

Already a superstar before arriving in Manhattan, Earl Monroe elevated the Knicks’ creativity and helped deliver the franchise’s second championship in 1973.

His style influenced generations of guards who followed, and his creativity and invention of offensive moves stand the test of time.

5. Bernard King

Years in New York: 4 (1983-1986)

Knicks’ Stats: 26.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Career Stats: 22.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Honors With Knicks: 2x All-Star (1984-1985), 2x All-NBA First Team (1984-1985), Highest Single-Season PPG Average (32.9 PPG, 1985)

For a brief stretch in the mid-1980s, there may not have been a more unstoppable scorer in basketball than Bernard King. Before injuries altered his career, King turned Madison Square Garden into his personal stage that only a few have matched.

His 32.9 points per game during the 1984-85 season remains the single greatest offensive campaign ever produced by a Knick. King didn’t have the supporting cast necessary to contend for championships, but he almost single-handedly kept New York relevant.

The fact that he accomplished so much in just four seasons speaks volumes about the magnitude of his impact. At his peak, he was arguably the most gifted pure scorer the franchise has ever seen.

4. Patrick Ewing

Years in New York: 15 (1986-2000)

Knicks’ Stats: 22.8 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.7 BPG

Career Stats: 21.0 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.4 BPG

Honors With Knicks: 11× All-Star (1986, 1988-1997), 1x All-NBA First Team (1990), 6x All-NBA Second Team (1988-1989, 1991-1993, 1997), 3x All-Defensive Second Team (1988-1989, 1992), Rookie of the Year (1986), 2 NBA Finals Appearances (1994, 1999)

No player carried the franchise longer than Patrick Ewing.

For 15 seasons, Ewing represented excellence, consistency, and resilience. He transformed the Knicks into annual contenders and dragged them through the brutal Eastern Conference era dominated by Michael Jordan.

He never won a championship, but he gave New York everything he had. Ewing ranks first in franchise history in points, rebounds, blocks, steals, and games played.

His loyalty and sustained greatness make him impossible to rank any lower, even if his greatness is sometimes overshadowed by the fact that he played during Michael Jordan’s reign.

3. Jalen Brunson

Years in New York: 4 (2023-2026)

Knicks’ Stats: 26.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 6.8 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Career Stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 5.3 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors With Knicks: NBA Champion (2026), Finals MVP (2026), 3x All-Star (2024-2026), 3x All-NBA Second Team (2024-2026), Clutch Player of the Year (2025)

This ranking would have sounded absurd just four years ago when he was signed as a free agent who wasn’t expected to move the needle. Now, it feels almost inevitable.

Brunson transformed the Knicks from a fringe playoff team into unlikely champions. He delivered elite production that was defined by multiple clutch performances. The 2026 playoff run was epic for him.

New York went 16-3. The Knicks erased a 20-point deficit against Boston, overcame a 29-point hole in Game 4 of the Finals, then rallied from 16 points down in Game 5 to close out San Antonio and secure the franchise’s first title in 53 years.

Brunson earned Finals MVP honors while repeatedly proving that no deficit was too large. He gave New York what generations of fans desperately wanted: a championship.

What keeps him from No. 1, for now, is longevity, and possibly a few more accolades. If this is only the beginning, the debate may soon be over, even if Jalen’s own father doesn’t quite think the way we do.

2. Walt Frazier

Years in New York: 10 (1968-1977)

Knicks’ Stats: 19.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Career Stats: 18.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.1 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors With Knicks: 2x NBA Champion (1970, 1973), 7x All-Star (1970-1976), 4x All-NBA First Team (1970, 1972, 1974-1975), 2x All-NBA Second Team (1971, 1973), 7x All-Defensive First Team (1969-1975), All-Star Game MVP (1975)

Greatness in New York requires both longevity and success.

Brunson has already reached the mountaintop that Ewing never could and accomplished what Melo never approached. His championship run may have been the greatest postseason by any Knick ever.

But Walt Frazier‘s combination of championships, elite two-way play, longevity, and iconic performances still gives him the narrowest edge.

His legacy is also strengthened by the fact that he excelled on both ends of the floor. Long before advanced metrics highlighted defensive value, Frazier dominated games without needing to score 30 points every night. He embodied winning in its purest form.

Frazier’s influence on the franchise extends far beyond his playing days. As the longtime television analyst for Knicks broadcasts, he has remained one of the most recognizable voices associated with the organization, even after retirement.

1. Willis Reed

Years in New York: 10 (1965-1974)

Knicks’ Stats: 18.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 1.8 APG, 0.6 SPG, 1.1 BPG

Career Stats: 18.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 1.8 APG, 0.6 SPG, 1.1 BPG

Honors With Knicks: 2× NBA Champion (1970, 1973), 2× Finals MVP (1970, 1973), MVP (1970), 7x All-Star (1965-1971), All-NBA First Team (1970), All-NBA Second Team (1967-1969, 1971), All-Defensive First Team (1970), All-Star Game MVP (1970), Rookie of the Year (1965)

The original captain. Willis Reed led perhaps the most famous moment in Knicks history when he limped through the tunnel before Game 7 of the 1970 Finals.

The Garden erupted. The Lakers were rattled. The Knicks won their first championship.

Reed was dominant in every sense. What made Reed special wasn’t simply his talent, but the respect he commanded. Teammates viewed him as the unquestioned leader, and opponents understood that his physicality and competitiveness set the tone every night.

Reed was an MVP-caliber force whose combination of leadership and production helped establish the Knicks as one of the NBA’s premier franchises. He won league MVP, Finals MVP twice, and anchored both championship teams with leadership that defined an era.

Until recently, many viewed him as the unquestioned king of New York basketball.

So Jalen Brunson Is Not The GOAT Knick?

The answer today is: not yet. The answer tomorrow? Ask New York after the next parade. As the city goes berserk after a very long wait, Brunson is the star of the moment and deserves to be.

He ended a 53-year championship drought. He won Finals MVP. He led one of the greatest playoff runs in NBA history, with New York going 16-3, overcoming multiple massive deficits, including a 29-point comeback in Game 4 of the Finals and a 16-point comeback in the closeout Game 5 victory over San Antonio. No Knick before him had ever authored a postseason run quite like that.

But for Brunson to usurp Walt Frazier and Willis Reed, he needs one more championship. It’s hard to rank anybody ahead of Reed with only one ring, and we have to pay homage to those who came before as a result.

Jalen Brunson isn’t the GOAT Knick yet. But after delivering New York’s first championship in 53 years, he’s closer to the throne than any player has been since Walt Frazier. One more banner may be all that’s left to settle the argument forever.