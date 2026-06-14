5 Superstars The Spurs Must Target After Losing The NBA Finals

The Spurs were one win away from changing their whole timeline, but the Finals ended in a very painful way. They lost 4-1 to the Knicks after finishing the regular season 62-20 and reaching the Finals much earlier than anyone expected.

The series was much closer than a 4-1 looks. The Spurs had late chances in Games 1 and 2, won Game 3, and then built a 29-point lead in Game 4. They still lost that game 107-106 after one of the biggest collapses in Finals history. De’Aaron Fox made a bad decision in the final seconds, Victor Wembanyama missed two important free throws, and OG Anunoby scored the winning tip-in.

Game 5 was another missed opportunity. The Spurs led again, but Jalen Brunson scored 45 points, and the Knicks won 94-90. Fox finished with only seven points on 3-of-15 shooting, while Dylan Harper gave the Spurs 25 points off the bench. That game showed the problem. Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Harper already look ready for huge roles, but the rest of the roster still needs another top scorer.

The Spurs shouldn’t panic after one loss. They are young, they won 62 games, and Wembanyama is already one of the best players in basketball. Still, reaching the Finals changes things. They now know this group can win immediately, so using some veterans, young assets, and future picks for another superstar makes sense.

5. Zion Williamson

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Carter Bryant, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (swap)

Zion Williamson remains one of the biggest risks in the NBA, but this is also why the Spurs may have a chance to get him. The Pelicans finished 26-56 and missed the postseason for the second straight year. They weren’t close to competing, even with Zion playing 62 games.

Zion averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 60.0% from the field. Those numbers were lower than his best seasons, but the efficiency was still crazy. He scored 21.0 points while taking only 13.0 shots per game. He can still destroy smaller defenders, finish through contact, and create an easy basket when the offense stops moving.

Putting him next to Victor Wembanyama would be strange but very interesting. Zion doesn’t shoot threes, so the spacing wouldn’t always look great. Teams could send more defenders into the paint and force the Spurs to beat them from outside. At the same time, defending both players near the rim would be horrible. Wembanyama can stand outside, pull a center away from the basket, and let Zion attack a forward one-on-one.

The Spurs also wouldn’t need Zion to carry the full offense. Castle and Harper can handle the ball, while Wembanyama is already the main star. Zion could attack in transition, screen, roll hard, and punish second defenders. Playing around better creators may help him use less energy and stay healthier.

The Pelicans would receive a starting wing in Devin Vassell, who averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while making 38.4% from three. He didn’t have a huge season, but he is only 25, under contract, and can play without taking the ball away from Jeremiah Fears or Derik Queen.

Carter Bryant gives them another young forward. He averaged only 4.2 points as a rookie, but he was the No. 14 pick and didn’t get many minutes on a Finals team. The Pelicans would be betting on his defense, size, and shooting developing with a larger role.

Harrison Barnes would join through a sign-and-trade worth around $10.0 million for salary purposes. The 2029 first-round pick and 2031 first-round pick swap give the Pelicans more future value without forcing the Spurs to move one of their three main young players.

Zion will make $42.2 million next season, and the Pelicans have said they aren’t planning to trade him. This is only a mock framework. Still, two terrible seasons may force them to think about a different direction. The Spurs can offer useful players, youth, and picks while protecting Wembanyama, Castle, and Harper. For a player with Zion’s injury history, that should be the limit.

4. Lauri Markkanen

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz Receive: Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Carter Bryant, 2027 first-round pick from Hawks, 2029 first-round pick

Lauri Markkanen is probably the easiest star to fit next to Victor Wembanyama. He averaged 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 42 games, shooting 47.7% from the field, 35.5% from three, and 89.6% from the line. The three-point percentage wasn’t elite, but he still made 2.7 threes per game and finished with a 60.8 true shooting percentage.

The Spurs wouldn’t need him to create every possession. Markkanen can score from cuts, transition, pick-and-pop actions, offensive rebounds, and quick post-ups against smaller forwards. Defenses already send several players toward Wembanyama. Leaving a 7-foot scorer open on the weak side isn’t a good option either. Castle and Harper would also have much more space to attack.

Markkanen will make $46.1 million in 2026-27 and is under contract through 2028-29. Devin Vassell is at $27.0 million, Carter Bryant is at $5.1 million, and Harrison Barnes could join the deal through a sign-and-trade starting around $10.0 million. That gives the Spurs around $42.1 million in outgoing salary, which is enough to build a legal framework under normal matching rules.

The Jazz went 22-60 and finished last in the West. Markkanen is 29 and doesn’t really match the timeline of Ace Bailey, Keyonte George, Cody Williams, and the rest of their young group. They also added Jaren Jackson Jr., so moving Markkanen for younger pieces and picks wouldn’t be a crazy decision.

Vassell gives them a 25-year-old wing under contract through 2028-29. He averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 38.4% from three. Bryant didn’t play much as a rookie, but he is still a recent lottery pick with defensive upside. Barnes would mainly help with the salary and could also become a useful veteran or another trade piece.

Two first-round picks may not look huge for Markkanen, but the 2027 Hawks pick could be valuable. The Spurs also shouldn’t give away Castle or Harper for a player who has missed 80 games across the last two seasons. This offer gives the Jazz real players, a young prospect, and two picks. For the Spurs, it adds a perfect offensive forward without breaking the young core.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: De’Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Carter Bryant, 2027 first-round pick from Hawks, 2029 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (swap)

Giannis Antetokounmpo would turn the Spurs into the most ridiculous defensive team in basketball. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field. He only played 36 games because of several physical problems, but the production was still at an MVP level when he was available.

A Giannis and Wembanyama frontcourt wouldn’t have perfect spacing. Giannis doesn’t need to shoot threes, and teams would pack the paint when both are inside. Still, that problem feels small compared to everything else. Giannis would attack the rim, Wembanyama could play outside more often, and Castle or Harper could run the pick-and-roll with either one.

Defensively, it would be almost unfair. Wembanyama can protect the rim while Giannis moves around as a help defender. The Spurs could switch more, pressure ball-handlers, and still have two elite athletes waiting near the basket. They already won 62 games. Adding Giannis without losing Wembanyama, Castle, or Harper would make them the clear title favorite.

The Bucks finished 32-50 and missed the playoffs. Giannis will make $58.5 million in 2026-27, with a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. If he doesn’t want to sign another extension, the Bucks may have to trade him before they lose control of the situation.

De’Aaron Fox would be the main player going back. His new extension starts at $49.5 million next season after he averaged 18.6 points and 6.2 assists. Keldon Johnson will make $17.5 million after winning Sixth Man of the Year, while Bryant is at $5.1 million. The total outgoing salary is more than enough to cover Giannis’ deal.

The real value is the draft package. The Bucks would receive three first-round picks and one swap, including the 2027 Hawks pick. Fox could either become their new starting guard or move again in a different trade. Johnson is a useful scorer, and Bryant gives them one young forward to develop.

The Bucks would probably ask for Castle or Harper first. The Spurs shouldn’t accept that. Their advantage is having enough picks and medium-sized contracts to make a huge offer without moving either guard. This trade only becomes possible if Giannis asks out, but if that happens, the Spurs have to call immediately.

2. Donovan Mitchell

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: De’Aaron Fox, Carter Bryant, 2027 first-round pick from Hawks, 2032 first-round pick

Donovan Mitchell would give the Spurs the exact type of scorer they missed in the Finals. He averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists this season. He can create against switches, pull up from three, attack the rim, and take over a game without needing everything designed for him.

The Cavaliers finished 52-30 and reached the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Knicks swept them 4-0. Mitchell scored 31 points in Game 4, but the Cavaliers lost 130-93. Their roster is expensive, and another bad playoff ending may force the front office to think about bigger changes instead of returning with almost the same group.

Mitchell will make $50.1 million in 2026-27. He also has a $53.8 million player option for 2027-28, so the Cavaliers can’t ignore his long-term situation forever. There isn’t a report saying he wants out, but this is the type of call the Spurs should make if there is any doubt about his future.

De’Aaron Fox would be the main salary and player going back. Fox will make $49.5 million next season, so the salaries are almost identical. He had a bad Finals, but he still gives the Cavaliers a fast starting guard who can create in transition and attack the paint. They could keep him next to James Harden or move him again for another package.

Carter Bryant adds a young forward on a $5.1 million salary. He didn’t play much during the Spurs’ Finals run, but he is still a recent lottery pick with size, defense, and shooting potential. The 2027 Hawks first-round pick is the strongest draft asset in the offer, while the 2032 first-round pick gives the Cavaliers another long-term piece.

Mitchell wouldn’t fix every problem. A backcourt with Mitchell, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper would be small in some lineups, and all three need the ball. Still, Mitchell already knows how to play next to another guard. He has spent years sharing possessions and doesn’t need to dominate every second.

This trade would keep Castle and Harper while replacing Fox with a much better playoff scorer. Mitchell has averaged 28.1 points across his playoff career and has several 40-point postseason games. After watching the offense disappear during important Finals possessions, that type of player has to interest the Spurs.

1. Devin Booker

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns Receive: De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, 2027 first-round pick from Hawks, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (swap), 2032 first-round pick

Devin Booker is the best target because he can play with every important player already on the Spurs. He averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 33.0% from three. The three-point percentage was lower than usual, but he remains one of the best mid-range scorers in the league.

Booker doesn’t need to be a full-time point guard. Castle and Harper can organize the offense while Booker moves around screens, attacks closeouts, and handles the difficult late possessions. Victor Wembanyama would also give him the best pick-and-roll partner of his career. Defenses couldn’t trap Booker without leaving Wembanyama in a four-on-three situation.

The Suns finished 45-37, earned the No. 8 seed, and were swept by the Thunder in the first round. Booker is still the face of the franchise, and there isn’t a direct report saying they plan to trade him. This offer only becomes realistic if the Suns decide that another expensive middle-seed season isn’t enough.

Booker will earn $57.1 million in 2026-27 and $61.0 million in 2027-28. Grayson Allen is at $18.1 million, while Oso Ighodaro is at $2.3 million. That puts around $77.5 million of salary going to the Spurs.

Fox and Devin Vassell combine for $77.0 million next season. Fox is at $49.5 million, while Vassell is at $27.5 million. The salaries are very close, which allows the framework to work without adding Castle, Harper, or another important young player.

Allen would also help immediately. He averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this season. His 34.9% shooting from three wasn’t great, but he still made 3.1 threes per game and would give the Spurs another aggressive shooter. Ighodaro averaged 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 65.3% from the field. He could become a cheap backup center behind Wembanyama.

The Suns would receive two starters and a huge draft package. The 2027 Hawks first-round pick is the main asset, but the 2029 and 2032 first-round picks also give them real rebuilding value. The 2031 swap adds another chance to benefit if the Spurs decline later.

This is a very expensive offer, but Booker is the player worth making it for. He is younger than most available superstars, has already reached the Finals, and fits next to the three players the Spurs won’t trade. A Booker, Castle, Harper, and Wembanyama core could compete for several championships, not only one season.