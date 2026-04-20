Most Points Scored In An NBA Playoffs Debut: Victor Wembanyama Joined Elite List

Playoff debuts are usually about nerves, pace, and adjustment. The stage is different, the possessions are tighter, and even great scorers often need time before they look fully comfortable. That is why the highest-scoring playoff debuts in NBA history carry weight. They are not just big box-score nights. They are early proof that a player can handle postseason pressure right away.

That is the frame for Victor Wembanyama’s 35-point opener against the Trail Blazers last night. His total was one of the biggest playoff debuts the league has seen, and it also set a new Spurs franchise record for a first postseason game. In a category built on instant impact, Wembanyama now belongs on the list.

10. Victor Wembanyama – 35 Points

Victor Wembanyama did not spend his first playoff game feeling things out. He took control of it. In Game 1 against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, the Spurs star scored 35 points in a 111-98 win and immediately entered the conversation for the best postseason debuts the league has seen. He shot 13-for-21 from the field and 5-for-6 from three, breaking Tim Duncan’s franchise record of 32 points in a playoff debut. Only Luka Doncic’s 42-point debut in 2020 stands clearly above that kind of opening statement in the modern conversation, so Wembanyama’s name belongs on the list right away.

What made the performance stronger was the way it came. Wembanyama had 21 points in the first half, which set the record for the most first-half points in a playoff debut in the play-by-play era, then answered again in the fourth quarter after going scoreless in the third. He finished with five rebounds and two blocks, and the game never really felt too big for him. That matters because this was not some low-pressure spot. The Spurs were the No. 2 seed in the West after a 62-win regular season, and this was the franchise’s first playoff appearance and first playoff win since 2019. The expectations were already real before the opening tip. Wembanyama just made them look normal.

The broader context is what pushes this debut into a bigger category. Wembanyama came into the postseason after averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 64 games, while also leading the league with 3.1 blocks per game. He was already an MVP finalist and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist before the playoffs even started. So this was not a random explosion. It was the clearest version yet of what the Spurs have built around him.

9. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 36 Points

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s first playoff game came before the name change, when he was still Lew Alcindor, but the impact already looked historic. In Game 1 of the 1970 Eastern Division semifinals, the Bucks beat the 76ers 125-118, and Alcindor finished with 36 points and 20 rebounds. That scoring total put him among the best playoff debuts the league has ever seen, but the bigger point is that it matched the kind of rookie season he had already built. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 28.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in the regular season, won Rookie of the Year, and helped take the Bucks from 27-55 the year before to 56-26 and second place in the East.

That is what makes the debut feel so important in retrospect. It was not a young star stealing one game. It was an elite big man announcing that his game would translate immediately to playoff basketball. The 76ers had no real answer for his scoring around the rim, and the rebounding number only made the performance stronger. Abdul-Jabbar followed that opener with 33 points in each of the next three games, and the Bucks closed the series in five. Across that 1970 postseason, he averaged 35.2 points, 16.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 10 games, which is absurd production for any player, let alone a rookie center stepping into the playoffs for the first time.

The run did not end with a title. The Bucks lost 4-1 to the Knicks in the next round, and the Knicks went on to win the championship. But Abdul-Jabbar’s debut still stands out because it captured the full picture of who he already was. The skill, the size, the control, and the scoring were all there from day one. Some players grow into the playoffs over time. Abdul-Jabbar arrived there and looked like one of the best players on the floor immediately.

8. Gary Brokaw – 36 Points

Gary Brokaw is the least famous name on this list. The number is why he is here. In Game 1 of the 1976 first round, Brokaw scored 36 points in a 110-107 win over the Pistons. That is still tied for one of the highest-scoring playoff debuts in NBA history. He shot 13-for-17 from the field and 10-for-11 from the line, which made it one of the most efficient performances on this list.

The context matters. Brokaw was not a star. In the 1975-76 regular season, he averaged 8.4 points and 3.3 assists in 75 games for the Bucks. That makes the 36-point debut stand out even more. Most players on this list were already elite scorers or future Hall of Famers. Brokaw was a rotation guard who had one huge playoff night.

That is what gives this game its place in league history. A playoff debut like this usually comes from a player expected to carry an offense. Brokaw was not in that category. But against the Pistons, he became an offensive leader for the night and delivered the biggest scoring game of his career on the biggest stage he had seen to that point. The Bucks won the opener because of it.

The bigger picture did not last. The Pistons came back and won the series 2-1, so Brokaw’s debut did not lead to a long playoff run. Still, that does not change the value of the performance itself. This list is about first playoff games, and Brokaw’s first one was good enough to stay in the record books for decades. That is rare for any player. It is even rarer for someone with his profile.

7. Julius Erving – 36 Points

In his NBA playoff debut on April 17, 1977, Julius Erving scored 36 points for the 76ers in a 113-111 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. NBA.com still includes that game among the highest-scoring playoff debuts in league history, with an asterisk because it was his NBA playoff debut, not his first pro postseason game after his ABA years. Even with that note, the number counts here. Thirty-six points in a first NBA playoff game is still one of the best opening statements any scorer has made.

The setting made it bigger. Erving had just finished his first season with the 76ers after the ABA-NBA merger and helped lead them to a 50-32 record and first place in the Atlantic Division. He averaged 21.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in the regular season, so this was not a surprise explosion. It was a top player carrying his level into a harder stage. A lot of playoff debuts are remembered because of the raw points. Erving’s stands out because it came from a player who had already changed the ceiling of a contender and then immediately looked comfortable in NBA postseason basketball.

The bigger playoff run gives the debut even more weight. The 76ers came back from that Game 1 loss, beat the Celtics in seven games, won the East, and reached the NBA Finals. Erving averaged 27.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 19 playoff games that year. So the 36-point debut was not an isolated night. It was the start of a deep run by one of the best players in history.

6. Derrick Rose – 36 Points

As one of the most explosive guards in recent memory, Derrick Rose opened his playoff career with one of the best debuts the league has seen. In Game 1 of the 2009 first round, Rose scored 36 points and added 11 assists in the Bulls’ 105-103 overtime win over the Celtics. He shot 12-for-19 from the field and got to the line 18 times. For a 20-year-old rookie on the road against the defending champions, it was a major statement.

What makes the game stand out is the level of control Rose had. This was not a scorer getting hot for one quarter. He ran the offense, attacked the defense all night, and looked comfortable in a playoff game that turned physical and tight late. The Bulls were not entering that series as a favorite. They finished the regular season 41-41, reached the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, and were still built around a rookie point guard. Rose made that part irrelevant for one night.

That debut also fits the broader story of his first season. Rose averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds, won Rookie of the Year, and gave the Bulls a real lead guard right away. The playoff opener against the Celtics was the clearest early sign of what he could become. Before the injuries and before the MVP, Rose already looked like a player built for big games.

5. Anthony Edwards – 36 Points

The Timberwolves were walking into a tough road matchup against the No. 2 seed, but the playoff stage never looked too big for Anthony Edwards. In Game 1 of the 2022 first round, Edwards scored 36 points in a 130-117 win over the Grizzlies and immediately put his name on the list of the highest-scoring playoff debuts in NBA history.

The scoring total was not empty volume. Edwards finished that game with 36 points and six assists, and he did it with the same aggression that had defined his second season. He attacked in transition, got to his pull-up game, and did not look rushed by the playoff setting. Many young scorers need time to adjust to postseason defenses. Edwards did not. He looked like the best perimeter scorer on the floor from the opening game.

The context around that debut made it stronger. Edwards came into the playoffs after averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in the regular season, while the Timberwolves finished 46-36 and pushed back into the postseason picture. His 36-point debut was not a surprise breakout as much as confirmation of where his game was heading. The Timberwolves lost that series in six, but Edwards’ first playoff game still caused an impact because it showed he was ready for the next level much earlier than most upcoming players.

4. George Mikan – 37 Points

George Mikan was already the league’s dominant scorer before he played his first playoff game. In the 1948-49 season, he averaged 28.3 points for the Lakers and led them to a 44-16 record. Then he opened the postseason with 37 points in an 84-77 win over the Chicago Stags on March 23, 1949. That remains one of the highest-scoring playoff debuts in NBA and BAA history. It was not a surprise performance. It was the clearest sign that the best interior scorer of that era was going to be just as hard to stop in the playoffs.

The numbers from that first series show how overwhelming Mikan was. He followed the 37-point debut with 38 points in Game 2, and the Lakers swept the Stags 2-0. In 10 playoff games that year, Mikan averaged 30.3 points and carried the Lakers to the BAA title. The scoring environment was surprising. Teams were regularly finishing in the 70s and 80s, so a 37-point debut in 1949 had even more weight than the raw number suggests. He was not just having a big night. He was producing a massive share of his team’s offense.

Later names have bigger media coverage and more modern context, but Mikan set the standard early. His first playoff game came with scoring volume, efficiency for the time, and a win. More importantly, it came at the start of a championship run. That separates his debut from some other high-scoring first playoff games that ended up being isolated moments. Mikan’s opener was not just historic on its own. It was the first step in a title run and another reminder that the Lakers already had the most dominant force in the sport.

3. John Williamson – 38 Points

John Williamson was a scoring guard from the old Nets teams of the 1970s, a sixth-round pick who became a key piece on two ABA titles and one of the franchise’s best early scorers. By the time the Nets reached the 1979 playoffs, Williamson was already an established pro, even if that Game 1 against the 76ers was technically his NBA playoff debut because his earlier postseason experience had come in the ABA.

That season, Williamson averaged 22.2 points and 3.4 assists for a Nets team that went 37-45 and still reached the postseason. He was not a complementary scorer. He was one of the main reasons they got there. In Game 1 against the 76ers on April 11, 1979, he scored 38 points in a 122-114 loss, which still stands as one of the highest totals ever in a playoff debut. For a franchise still trying to establish itself in the NBA after the ABA merger, Williamson gave it an immediate postseason scoring mark that held for decades.

Williamson was not a league-wide superstar in the way most names on this list were. That makes the 38 stand out more. It was the best NBA playoff debut the Nets had seen, and it came from a player who mattered a lot to that franchise, even if he never became a major figure. If people remember Williamson now, it is usually for two things: his role on those ABA Nets teams and this 38-point NBA playoff debut.

2. De’Aaron Fox – 38 Points

The Kings did not enter the 2023 playoffs easing into the moment. They came in carrying real pressure. They had ended the longest playoff drought in the league, finished 48-34, earned the No. 3 seed in the West, and built the best offense in the NBA at 120.7 points per game. De’Aaron Fox was at the center of all of it. He averaged 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in the regular season, shot 51.2% from the field, and then won the first Clutch Player of the Year award in league history. So when the Warriors showed up for Game 1, the question was not whether Fox could score. It was whether his game would hold up against a champion.

He answered that immediately. In his playoff debut on April 15, 2023, Fox scored 38 points in a 126-123 win over the Warriors. He shot 13-for-27 from the field, made four threes, added five assists and three steals, and played like the fastest guard on the floor from the opening quarter. Against the defending champions, in the Kings’ first playoff game in 17 years, he was the best late-game scorer on the floor.

That is why this debut still carries real weight. Some high-scoring playoff debuts come in losses or in games with little larger meaning. Fox’s came in a win, against a title-tested opponent, with the pressure of a long drought and a loud home crowd waiting for something to believe in. He did not look overwhelmed by any part of it. He looked ready for it. The 38 tied the second-highest playoff debut in NBA history, and it fit the exact profile Fox had built all season: downhill pressure, pace, fourth-quarter control, and no hesitation late.

The Kings lost in seven games, but Fox was excellent throughout, averaging 27.4 points and 7.7 assists against the Warriors in the first round series. So the debut was not a one-night spike. It was a guard who had already crossed into the All-NBA level that season.

1. Luka Doncic – 42 Points

No one has scored more points in an NBA playoff debut than Luka Doncic. In Game 1 against the Clippers on August 17, 2020, Doncic scored 42 points in a 118-110 loss and set the league record for the highest-scoring first playoff game ever. He added nine assists, seven rebounds, and three steals, while shooting 13-for-21 from the field and 14-for-15 from the line. The loss hurt, but the record is still the record. Doncic is alone at the top of this list.

The context made the number even bigger. Doncic was 21 years old and in his second NBA season. The Mavericks finished 43-32 and entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West, while the Clippers were the No. 2 seed and one of the main title favorites in the bubble. Doncic did not look bothered by that. He attacked a defense built around Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and multiple long wings, and even with those opponents, he was the best offensive player in the series.

There was also more pressure on that opener than the final score shows. Kristaps Porzingis was ejected in the third quarter, which changed the game and made the load even heavier on Doncic. He already had 27 points by halftime and kept creating offense even as the Clippers took control late. This was not a quiet 42 built in an easy game. It was a young lead guard carrying almost everything against a contender in his first playoff appearance.

The bigger picture is why this debut still feels stunning. Doncic came into the playoffs after averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists in the regular season, so the breakout had already started. Game 1 against the Clippers was the moment that confirmed his level on the postseason stage. Some players need a series or two before they look comfortable there. Doncic arrived and immediately produced the highest-scoring playoff debut in league history. That is why he is No. 1 on this list, and there is no argument against it.