Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama Dominates Trail Blazers To Take 1-0 Series Lead

The San Antonio Spurs took Game 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers 111-98 after a dominant performance from Victor Wembanyama.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
Dec 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots a free throw in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs took early control of the first round, taking control early and never letting the Portland Trail Blazers get comfortable in a 111-98 win. From the opening quarter, San Antonio proved why they finished with the second seed in the Western Conference.

Portland had a few individual bright spots, but as a team, they simply couldn’t match the Spurs. What stood out most was how effortlessly the Spurs generated quality looks.

The ball moved, players cut with purpose, and multiple guys stepped up offensively. Victor Wembanyama was the headline act with a dominant scoring display, but he had plenty of help. De’Aaron Fox controlled the game as a playmaker, while Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell filled in the gaps.

San Antonio’s shooting, 45.5% from three, was the separator, but it was their control of the game flow that really stood out. They led for nearly the entire night and built a lead that never seriously felt threatened. This was a mature, confident win. Here’s how each Spurs player graded out.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 35 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK, 4 TOV, 13-21 FG, 5-6 3PT, 4-5 FT, 33 MIN

Wembanyama was unguardable. He scored at all three levels, stretched the defense beyond its limits, and anchored the interior defensively. This was a superstar performance, plain and simple.

 

De’Aaron Fox: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 7-15 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-2 FT, 34 MIN

Fox controlled the tempo beautifully, picking his spots and creating for others. He didn’t force the issue, and his command of the offense kept everything flowing smoothly.

 

Stephon Castle: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 3 TOV, 4-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 8-8 FT, 33 MIN

Castle stuffed the stat sheet and impacted the game in multiple ways. Even with some shooting struggles, his aggression and ability to get to the line made a big difference.

 

Devin Vassell: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2 BLK, 5-13 FG, 4-9 3PT, 1-2 FT, 34 MIN

Vassell’s shooting from deep helped stretch Portland’s defense, and he contributed defensively as well. Not his most efficient night overall, but still a positive impact.

 

Julian Champagnie: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-3 FG, 2-3 3PT, 30 MIN

Champagnie did all the little things – defense, hustle, and efficient shooting. He fit perfectly into the flow of the game.

 

Luke Kornet: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-6 FG, 14 MIN

Kornet was incredibly efficient and gave the Spurs strong minutes inside. He finished plays and provided a steady presence.

 

Dylan Harper: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 3-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 23 MIN

Harper played solid rotation minutes, contributing across the board and holding his own defensively.

 

Keldon Johnson: B+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 20 MIN

Johnson didn’t score much, but he made his presence felt on the glass and with his physicality.

 

Harrison Barnes: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 11 MIN

Limited involvement, didn’t make a major impact but didn’t hurt the team either.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Mar 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images Paolo Banchero Explains What Fueled Magic’s Victory Over Pistons In Game 1
Next Article Mar 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images Cade Cunningham Candidly Reflects On Game 1 Loss To Magic As 39-Point Night Gets Wasted
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like