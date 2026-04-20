Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama Dominates Trail Blazers To Take 1-0 Series Lead

The San Antonio Spurs took early control of the first round, taking control early and never letting the Portland Trail Blazers get comfortable in a 111-98 win. From the opening quarter, San Antonio proved why they finished with the second seed in the Western Conference.

Portland had a few individual bright spots, but as a team, they simply couldn’t match the Spurs. What stood out most was how effortlessly the Spurs generated quality looks.

The ball moved, players cut with purpose, and multiple guys stepped up offensively. Victor Wembanyama was the headline act with a dominant scoring display, but he had plenty of help. De’Aaron Fox controlled the game as a playmaker, while Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell filled in the gaps.

San Antonio’s shooting, 45.5% from three, was the separator, but it was their control of the game flow that really stood out. They led for nearly the entire night and built a lead that never seriously felt threatened. This was a mature, confident win. Here’s how each Spurs player graded out.

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Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 35 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK, 4 TOV, 13-21 FG, 5-6 3PT, 4-5 FT, 33 MIN

Wembanyama was unguardable. He scored at all three levels, stretched the defense beyond its limits, and anchored the interior defensively. This was a superstar performance, plain and simple.

De’Aaron Fox: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 7-15 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-2 FT, 34 MIN

Fox controlled the tempo beautifully, picking his spots and creating for others. He didn’t force the issue, and his command of the offense kept everything flowing smoothly.

Stephon Castle: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 3 TOV, 4-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 8-8 FT, 33 MIN

Castle stuffed the stat sheet and impacted the game in multiple ways. Even with some shooting struggles, his aggression and ability to get to the line made a big difference.

Devin Vassell: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2 BLK, 5-13 FG, 4-9 3PT, 1-2 FT, 34 MIN

Vassell’s shooting from deep helped stretch Portland’s defense, and he contributed defensively as well. Not his most efficient night overall, but still a positive impact.

Julian Champagnie: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-3 FG, 2-3 3PT, 30 MIN

Champagnie did all the little things – defense, hustle, and efficient shooting. He fit perfectly into the flow of the game.

Luke Kornet: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-6 FG, 14 MIN

Kornet was incredibly efficient and gave the Spurs strong minutes inside. He finished plays and provided a steady presence.

Dylan Harper: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 3-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 23 MIN

Harper played solid rotation minutes, contributing across the board and holding his own defensively.

Keldon Johnson: B+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 20 MIN

Johnson didn’t score much, but he made his presence felt on the glass and with his physicality.

Harrison Barnes: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 11 MIN

Limited involvement, didn’t make a major impact but didn’t hurt the team either.