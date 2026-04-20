Paolo Banchero Explains What Fueled Magic’s Victory Over Pistons In Game 1

The Orlando Magic stunned the Detroit Pistons with a 112-101 victory in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs. With Magic superstar Paolo Banchero leading the way, Orlando successfully took a 1-0 lead with the win on the road, effectively setting the tone for the series.

After securing the eighth seed with the win over the Charlotte Hornets in the play-in tournament, the Magic were in a vulnerable position due to fatigue going into Sunday night’s matchup. While noting Orlando’s toughness and durability, Paolo Banchero pointed to factors such as the team’s communication and mentality that fueled the Magic’s victory over the top-seeded Pistons during his postgame press conference.

“It’s something that we were just really harping on the days before the game. Just what it was going to take in terms of our communication and how together we were coming in here on the road,” Banchero stated. “I think we did a great job of just having huddles, talking in the timeouts, and just being on the same page. Whenever stuff started to go a little left, we just came together and got back on track.”

Before the postseason began, the Magic appeared to be a team in disarray. Despite a 7-3 record in the last 10 games of the regular season, Orlando seemed to be a team on edge, especially with reports hinting at a rift between Paolo Banchero and head coach Jamahl Mosley.

While there have been rumblings about this all season, the team appears to have prioritized winning over everything else at this point. Given the talent at their disposal, the Magic suddenly look like a more dangerous unit coming out of Game 1.

Paolo Banchero Remains Level-Headed

A convincing victory in Game 1 puts the Magic in a great position to take complete control of the series before heading home for the next set of games. While beating the top-seeded team in the East is cause for celebration, Paolo Banchero remained level-headed about the team’s approach moving forward.

When speaking about the win with the media, Banchero shared:

“I would say it’s a step in the right direction for this team, for this group, obviously, with our past track record on the road in the playoffs. Yeah, we’ve just got to get ready for Wednesday. See what we did well, what we can clean up. Obviously, expect them to come out with a lot of energy, and we’ve just got to be ready for it.”

With Paolo Banchero stepping up to the plate, posting 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 8-15 shooting, Orlando snapped an eight-game road losing streak for the Magic in the playoffs. While this is significant in every regard, the star forward and the team are aware that the series has just begun.

For the 2025-26 season, Orlando went toe-to-toe with Detroit, securing a 2-2 record. Although this puts the Magic in a favorable position, it would be wise to expect the Pistons to make the necessary adjustments in the next game.

After a solid outing in Game 1, the Magic will continue to look at Paolo Banchero to lead the team moving forward. Given his averages of 28.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in the playoffs, the Magic star certainly appears more reliable in the postseason.