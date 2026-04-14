Magic Star Is Forcing Team To Fire Jamahl Mosley As 3 Replacement Candidates Emerge

With the Orlando Magic set for a fight in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, chaos is erupting in the locker room as divisions grow.

According to The Ringer’s Raheem Palmer, head coach Jamahl Mosley’s job is on the line, as one Magic player is demanding his removal at the season’s end. Reportedly, he’s threatening to force a trade unless the coach is fired before the next campaign.

“Source: The Magic are dealing with major turmoil in their locker room with my sources saying that a star player is willing to demand a trade if the head coach, Jamahl Mosley, isn’t fired at the end of this season,” wrote Palmer. “I’m sure the follow up me posting this is, how does this impact the 76ers-Magic play-in game, and the betting implications behind it. I’m not sure how to read into that. Teams win despite their players hating to play for their head coach all the time, but it’s clear their star wants him out.”

While Palmer didn’t give names, there’s really only one guy he could be talking about: 23-year-old forward Paolo Banchero. Drafted first overall in 2022, Mosley (after replacing Steve Clifford in 2021) was already leading the team when Paolo joined, and the two initially had success together as they made steady progress. Those two, along with Franz Wagner, helped the Magic to prominence in the East, peaking at 47-35 in 2023-24, with Banchero completing his best season to date (22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game).

Eventually, however, the Magic lost their momentum, leading to their current position (45-37, eighth in the East) and a likely first-round exit that will cost Mosley his job. Of course, even if the Magic advance to the playoffs, it likely still won’t be enough for Mosley to stick around. In the end, with Banchero outright despising the Magic coach, it’s only a matter of time until they are looking for a replacement. The question is, to whom should they look?

Initially, they had their eyes set on former Nuggets coach Michael Malone, but he’s off the board now after accepting a head coaching position at North Carolina. Thus, the Magic will have to look elsewhere for their locker room leader, and (fortunately) there are still plenty of worthy names to consider.

1. Doc Rivers

The recently unemployed Doc Rivers just came off a failed coaching tenure in Milwaukee, but who is to say that he’s done yet? The 64-year-old coach hasn’t won a title since 2008 with the Celtics, but it’s still more than most candidates in the field. Despite his history of failures with Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and other big-name stars, the Magic might be convinced to give him one last opportunity in the same place where it all began.

It was in Orlando, back in 1999, where Rivers got his first head coaching gig, and he helped establish order for a franchise with a minimal track record of success. He even won Coach of the Year during his debut season, demonstrating his capabilities as a leader and communicator in the locker room. While Rivers was fired in November of 2003, his legacy there is still widely celebrated, and it would be a fitting end for his historic career. Best of all, as an old-school coach who thrives at building relationships with stars, hiring Doc might serve to appease Paolo, who remains their best hope for the future.

2. Terry Stotts

Since parting ways with the Trail Blazers in 2021, Terry Stotts has served comfortably as the Warriors’ lead assistant. Known for his brilliant offensive schemes, Stotts works directly with Steve Kerr and the players to develop strategies and optimize the Warriors’ system. Amidst the Warriors’ struggles, he has helped them to weather the storm with a reliable offensive game plan and clear communication to the players. Those kinds of skills are exactly what the Magic need.

In 2025-26, the Magic ranked 19th in offensive rating at 114.9 points per game. With his experience and expertise, Stotts can change that by maximizing Orlando’s system and raising their ceiling offensively. While their perimeter shooting is notoriously scarce, they still have some pieces to work with in Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, and Tristan Da Silva. Stotts has succeeded with less, and his contrasting style to their usual identity may be exactly what this team needs.

3. Tom Thibodeau

Besides Doc Rivers, there may be no coach more qualified than Tom Thibodeau. The two-time NBA Coach of the Year has never won a championship, but he’s widely respected and highly regarded in league circles. With experience on the Bulls, Timberwolves, and (most recently) the Knicks, he’s been all around the NBA, and always left his teams better than when he joined. For a Magic team that’s already known for its versatility and physicality, Thibs would make an ideal fit, given that his coaching style perfectly complements their roster.

While offense might continue to be a concern under Thibs, he’s known for keeping a close relationship with his players that will surely have everyone locked in to his game plan. He’s also known for playing his starters heavy minutes, something thatm ight help the Magic cover for their lack of depth. In short, between Thibs’ record (578-419), experience, and reverence across the league, he’s arguably the best choice for the Magic and a relatively safe bet to help them reach the next level.