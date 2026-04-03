Kristaps Porzingis Admits He Had “Terrible” Season, Hints At Leaving Warriors This Summer

Kristaps Porzingis casts doubt on his future as unrestricted free agency looms.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (7) and Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) celebrate during the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis is only 12 games into his Warriors tenure, and there are already questions about how much longer he’ll stick around.

With just five games left on the schedule, Porzingis reflected on the season and tagged it as a total failure with all the setbacks. He also explained his desire to test the market amid his looming free agency.

“It’s hard to say,” Porzingis told The Athletic on whether he’ll return to Golden State. “Of course, it would be nice for me to go ahead and say, ‘Yes, I want to continue here,’ and this and that. But the reality is I didn’t have a good year at all. I barely showed what I’m capable of. And so I have to see what’s out there.”

Porzingis isn’t wrong when he describes his season as a failure. He’s been limited to 29 games this season due to various injuries, ranging from viral illness to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), and a late-season back injury. He’s active right now, but it’s too little, too late for a Warriors team that’s ranked 10th in the West (36-41).

Even when he has played, KP’s play has been underwhelming with averages of 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game on 45.0% shooting from the field and 34.4% shooting from three. As a former No. 4 overall pick, many believe he still has star potential in the NBA, but it’s been years since he’s performed at that level.

Still, he remains the Warriors’ best option at center. As a 7’2″ big man who can handle the ball and stretch the floor, Porzingis has the kind of skillset that can open up the offense for Golden State. Between him and Stephen Curry, the Warriors would have some weapons on the perimeter that they could build around in the upcoming offseason.

With guys like Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Brandin Podziemski still on the team, the Warriors don’t have a ton of flexibility, but they should have enough assets to re-tool the roster and build a competitive team for the 2026-27 season. In fact, with names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard on the radar, it may not be long before Steph is joined by a new co-star.

As for KP, he’s not going to rush the process this summer. As an unrestricted free agent, he’ll have control over his future, and he intends to consider everything. He can’t expect a $30 million annual salary after the injury-riddled season he had, but he will choose a place where he can maximize what’s left of his career.

While the Warriors may not be favored to win the title, Porzingis likes what he sees so far. Besides financial incentive, the Warriors can offer him stability, opportunity, and a partnership with Steph Curry, who has a tendency to elevate all those who share the court with him. If he can be that stabilizing frontcourt scorer the Warriors need, it will go a long way to setting things right.

But before that can happen, the Warriors will have to make an offer worth accepting. While the fans no doubt have higher ambitions this summer, they cannot afford to lose KP without a suitable replacement to fill his shoes. That’s why it’s imperative that they meet his demands this summer and outbid any team that might try to steal him away.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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