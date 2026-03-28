Kristaps Porziņgis Repotedly Enamored By Warriors, Wants To Re-Sign In The Summer

Kristaps Porzingis has only been in Golden State for a short stretch, but early signs suggest the fit has already made an impression. According to reports from NBC Sports’ Monte Poole, Porzingis is ‘enamored’ with the Warriors and is already thinking about the possibility of re-signing this summer.

That stands out.

Because this isn’t coming after a full season or a deep playoff run. It’s coming after just 10 games.

And those games haven’t even shown the full picture yet.

Porzingis is averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.5 percent from three. Solid numbers, but not explosive. More importantly, he hasn’t had continuity. He’s played only 10 out of a possible 22 games since the trade, dealing with what’s been described as a lingering injury issue.

So what exactly is driving this interest?

Fit.

Even without a full lineup, you can see where he slots in. A stretch big man who can space the floor, protect the rim, and operate in pick-and-pop situations fits naturally into Golden State’s system. The Warriors have always thrived with bigs who understand spacing and movement, and Porzingis gives them a different dimension.

And the most important part?

He hasn’t even played with Stephen Curry yet.

Curry has been out, and so has Jimmy Butler, who’s been sidelined since January with an ACL injury. That means the version of the Warriors Porzingis has seen is incomplete. The core idea of what this team could be hasn’t fully shown itself.

Still, the early impression is strong enough. That says something.

From a financial standpoint, though, things get complicated. Porzingis earned $30.7 million this season, and if he wants to stay, a pay cut is likely. Golden State isn’t in a position to hand out another massive deal, especially with its current salary structure.

And then there’s the age and durability factor.

He’s 30, turning 31 this offseason, and injuries have followed him throughout his career. That will influence how any front office approaches a long-term commitment. Availability matters, especially for a team trying to maximize a closing championship window.

But if he’s willing to adjust financially, the basketball fit makes sense.

A lineup featuring Curry, Porzingis, and Draymond Green gives the Warriors versatility on both ends. Add Butler back into that mix next season, and suddenly you’re looking at a group with size, experience, and shot creation across multiple positions.

That’s a different team.

Right now, though, Golden State is stuck in a holding pattern. They’re 36-38, sitting 10th in the West, headed toward the play-in. Even if they make it through, the likely matchup is against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the defending champions and current favorites.

That’s a tough path.

Which is why this season feels more like a transition than a true run. And maybe that’s part of why Porzingis is already thinking ahead.

Because the version of this team he’s imagining isn’t the one on the floor right now. It’s the one that hasn’t fully come together yet.