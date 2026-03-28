Mark Cuban Trolls Nico Harrison For Luka Doncic Trade: “From Private Jet To Public Airlines”

Mark Cuban didn’t need to say much. One repost did the job.

After a video of former Mavericks GM Nico Harrison waiting for a commercial flight started making rounds online, Cuban shared it on his Instagram. The caption in the clip did the talking.

“Trading Luka made you go from private jet to public airlines.”

That’s it.

And it hit.

Because everyone knows what it’s about. The Luka Doncic trade still hangs over Dallas, and moments like this bring it right back into the spotlight. Cuban didn’t add commentary. He didn’t explain anything. He just reposted it.

Sometimes that’s louder.

The context makes it sharper. Harrison’s decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Lakers was supposed to shift the Mavericks into a defensive, win-now direction. The centerpiece coming back was Anthony Davis, a player who, on paper, addressed Dallas’ biggest weakness.

It didn’t work.

Davis played just 29 games, averaging 20.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, but injuries kept disrupting any rhythm. The team never found consistency. They were knocked out in the play-in, and by the next trade deadline, Davis was already moved again.

That sequence alone tells you how quickly things unraveled.

And then came the fallout.

Dallas slipped to 23-50 this season, sitting 13th in the West and completely out of contention. Harrison was dismissed in November, and since then, the criticism hasn’t slowed down. Fans have stayed with him. Social media hasn’t let it go. Every update, every clip, every comparison pulls the trade back into focus.

Now compare both sides.

The Lakers are 47-26, sitting third in the West, built around Doncic’s production and control. He’s leading, producing, and pushing them into the contender tier. On the other side, Dallas is rebuilding from a move that never stabilized.

That gap keeps growing. Which is why a simple repost lands the way it does.

It’s not only about the airport clip. It’s about everything attached to it. The decision and the aftermath. And the contrast between where Luka is now and where Dallas ended up.

But the tension between Cuban and Harrison goes deeper than one trade. In the past, Cuban has suggested that Harrison played a role in pushing him out of day-to-day control of the Mavericks after the ownership structure shifted. On the other side, reports have indicated that Harrison believed Cuban’s earlier decisions contributed to the franchise’s long-term issues.

A former GM, once tied to one of the biggest trades in recent NBA history, is standing in a commercial airport line. A caption tying it back to that decision. And the owner who once backed him shared it for everyone to see.