Jayson Tatum Reveals Real Reason Why He Pushed To Make Celtics Return After 298-Day Injury Absence

Boston Celtics franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum has addresses what pushed him to make a quick return from an Achilles tear to help the franchise compete for a championship.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics have proved all their doubters wrong in the 2025-26 NBA season. After many assumed the Celtics might be in for a gap year as a potentially tanking team due to Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury, the franchise has stormed to the No. 2 seed in the East this season with a 49-24 record. They have looked like genuine title contenders without Tatum for most of the season, being led by Jaylen Brown as the sole No. 1 option.

Putting aside the debates on who is better between Tatum and Brown, it’s unquestionable that having both available makes the Celtics more competitive. As a result, Tatum pushed to make his return as soon as he could, returning 298 days after tearing his Achilles on March 6 against the Dallas Mavericks. Now, Tatum has played 10 games since returning, and the Celtics have an 8-2 record with him on the court.

While there have been adjustment issues for Tatum, his return to the court has been admirable. He addressed the scale of his comeback and why he was motivated to return as soon as possible, as he doesn’t take the opportunity to compete for a championship for granted.

“It was a range of emotions, of things I was dealing with and contemplating and thinking about. Obviously, physically getting cleared by everybody. And a lot of it had to do with where the team was at, and never wanting to take moments in a season for granted, just thinking like, ‘Oh, we’ll be good next year.’”

“It’s like, I’ve been in the league a long time, I’ve been fortunate to be on a lot of really good teams. And you never want to take for granted the opportunity to be on the team that’s contending for a championship. I had never had basketball taken away from me, so I always — I never took the game for granted, but as you can imagine, how much I missed playing basketball. The little kid inside me, that’s all I wanted to do my entire life.” 

“So, when I was cleared and got the opportunity, it was a lot of people I talked to to make the decision, knowing that I wasn’t going to be perfect when I first came on the floor, but showing my teammates that I was willing to fight through it, and give it my all. And even though I wouldn’t be as in-rhythm or in condition at first, I knew it was going to take some time, but I wanted to be out there with him, I was gonna do whatever it took.”

Tatum has averaged 19.8 points and 9.5 rebounds on 38.3% from the field since returning to the court. He doesn’t look like the perennial All-NBA First Team player he was before the injury just yet, but he’s making improvements with every game. With Brown currently out with an injury, Tatum will get a bigger opportunity to find his rhythm with an increased offensive load.

In the small sample size of Tatum on the Celtics, the team has a marginally lower offensive rating (118.7) than what they’ve had without him on the court (120.3). That impact is being seen on the defensive end instead, as the Celtics have a better defensive rating (111.0) with Tatum as compared to without (113.1).

Tatum put up 26 points (8-24 FG), 12 rebounds, and five assists in the Celtics 109-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, leading the team alongside Payton Pritchard (36 PTS) in Brown’s absence. He’s looking more comfortable on the court with every game, and this bodes well for the Celtics as a Playoff unit.

They are the most experienced Playoff roster in the East, and having their key pieces back in time for the Playoffs will make them genuine title favorites. Tatum knows there’s a genuine chance for him to become a two-time NBA Champion, and he won’t let that opportunity slip by.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience.A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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