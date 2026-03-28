Angel Reese Fires Back At Speedy Morman Over Red Flag Comment: “You’re A Liar And Manipulator”

Angel Reese doesn’t filter much, and that’s exactly why moments like this blow up.

During a recent episode of her ‘Unapologetically Angel’ show, things were supposed to stay light. Just a back-and-forth conversation with Speedy Morman, someone she’s had history with, someone who’s been on the show before. The segment was simple. She asked him about red flags in women.

Speedy Morman: “My biggest red flag, I would say if a shorty has her YouTube channel name tatted on her, that’s a red flag for me. Like even if it’s just a part of it, maybe just the first word. If the first word of her YouTube channel is tatted anywhere, that is a major red flag.”

Angel Reese: “Why?”

Speedy Morman: “Well, just by experience.”

Angel Reese: “What experience?”

Speedy Morman: “Shall you show your artwork?”

Angel Reese: “There has been no experience, though.”

Speedy Morman: “Unapologetic, I’ve seen a lot of red flags come for you.”

Angel Reese: “What have they been?”

Speedy Morman: “It’s your podcast. I’m not allowed to answer, ask you any questions, right?”

Angel Reese: “You just did, though.”

Speedy Morman: “I won’t anymore, sorry.”

Angel Reese: “I think your biggest red flag is that you’re a liar and a mind manipulator.”

Speedy Morman: “You think I’d be lying? You see me sitting right now. I’m not lying at all. I’m sitting upright.”

Angel Reese: “Manipulation.”

Speedy Morman: “I’m not that either. I rebuke that. I think I’m a good man. As I said earlier, Speedy always tries his best. That’s it. I’m trying my best.”

Angel Reese: “Well you try, but don’t always.”

Speedy Morman: “Well, we all fall short. None of us are perfect.”

Angel Reese got triggered after Speedy purposely started describing her while listing his red flags in a women 💀😭👀 “I’ve seen a lot of red flags come from you” Angel’s response: “I think your biggest red flag is that your a liar and a mind manipulator” pic.twitter.com/HDEcdZLZwZ — keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) March 28, 2026

The moment got awkward for a second. You could feel the shift. What started as playful turned sharp, and Morman tried to push back, saying he wasn’t lying and that he sees himself as a good person. Reese didn’t fully back down either. She doubled down, saying he doesn’t always try his best, something he eventually admitted to.

Because if you just look at the clip, it feels like tension. But if you understand their dynamic, it’s different. These two have a history. Their relationship goes back to earlier appearances and interactions, and they’ve built a rhythm where pushing each other is part of the conversation.

It’s like two people who know exactly how far they can go.

Still. Reese doesn’t let things slide.

That’s been consistent.

Whether it’s on the court, in interviews, or on her own platform, she responds in real time. No delay. No overthinking. And that’s why moments like this go viral. People aren’t used to athletes speaking that directly, especially in a setting where they control the platform.

You also see the contrast in how she operates elsewhere.

Off the podcast, with Team USA, she’s been part of a group building chemistry, winning games, and developing together. She averaged around 6.8 points and 8 rebounds during the recent run, but more than that, she brought energy and presence.

That version of her is different. More controlled and team-focused. But it’s still the same personality.

If something crosses a line, even slightly, she’s going to say something. Doesn’t matter if it’s a friend, a host, or anyone else sitting across from her.

That’s part of her brand now. And it’s not changing anytime soon.