Nikola Jokic Shares His Thoughts On Michael Malone Becoming The New Head Coach At UNC

Nikola Jokic did not hesitate when asked about his former head coach, Michael Malone, taking over at the University of North Carolina. His reaction was simple, direct, and telling of the relationship they built over nearly a decade in Denver.

“I’m happy for him. It’s probably a little bit different. I’m happy for the coach. I wish him all the luck. It’s a little bit different because he was coaching in the NBA for how many years now, 15 years. So he definitely has the poise and the brain to do it.”

“I think he’s going to do a really good job because I think he can actually coach the guys. He’s going to have time to coach the guys and teach them how to play the game the right way.”

Their partnership defined an era for the Denver Nuggets. Malone became the winningest coach in franchise history, finishing with a 510-394 record and leading the team to its first NBA championship in 2023. Throughout that run, his system centered around Jokic’s unique skill set, emphasizing ball movement, decision-making, and unselfish play.

That same philosophy is what Jokic believes will translate to the college level. He highlighted something important in his comments: Time. In the NBA, coaches manage egos, rotations, and tight schedules. In college, there is more room to teach.

Malone’s background supports that transition. Before his long NBA run, he spent years in the college system, including time with the Manhattan Jaspers. While that was decades ago, it shows he understands the structure he is stepping into.

For UNC, this hire signals a shift. Moving on from Hubert Davis after a disappointing NCAA Tournament exit opened the door for a different approach. Bringing in an NBA-tested coach with championship experience is a bold move, but one that could reshape the program’s direction.

Jokic’s confidence reflects more than loyalty, it reflects results. He has seen Malone build a system, develop players, and lead a team to the highest level. That experience matters, even if the stage changes.

There will be challenges. College basketball demands recruiting battles, player turnover, and adapting to younger athletes. But Malone’s strengths, structure, discipline, and teaching align with what top programs need.

For Jokic, the belief is simple. The environment may be different, but the foundation remains the same. And if that foundation holds, North Carolina may have landed a coach who does more than win games. They may have found one who builds players the right way.