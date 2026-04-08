Mike Miller Claims LeBron James Was Gaining Weight During Games: “He Doesn’t Sweat… He Is Not Real.”

LeBron James has built a career on defying logic, but a recent story from former teammate Mike Miller adds another layer to that reputation. Speaking on a Barstool Sports podcast, Miller described a moment during their time with the Miami Heat that still sounds unreal.

“We do weight body fat in Miami. This is Game 6 at home against Indiana in the playoffs. So he does his weight body fat, and he weighed in that day before the game at like 267 maybe. He goes and plays. It’s an overtime game, almost positive, and he has ridiculous numbers.”

“And he don’t use a towel, man. When you watch him on the bench, he’s got these little wipes. He don’t sweat, doesn’t do anything. He plays, I think, almost 50 minutes because it’s an overtime game. He weighed like six pounds heavier after the game. That’s why he’s a test tube baby. He’s not real.”

Miller recalled a Game 6 playoff matchup against the Indiana Pacers, where LeBron reportedly weighed in at around 267 pounds before the game. After playing close to 50 minutes in what he described as an overtime battle, LeBron somehow weighed six pounds heavier after the game. For Miller, that was the moment things stopped making sense.

The story sounds exaggerated, but it fits the larger narrative around LeBron’s physical profile. Throughout his career, he has consistently operated at a level of endurance and durability that few players in NBA history have matched. In his prime, playing 43 to 45 minutes in high-stakes playoff games was normal. There were nights where he pushed close to 48 minutes without a drop in production.

The specific game Miller referred to is unclear, since LeBron faced Indiana three times in Game 6 situations during his Miami years. One notable example came in the 2012 Eastern Conference Semifinals, where he played 45 minutes and finished with 28 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Performances like that were routine during that stretch.

The ‘not sweating’ claim also connects to one of the strangest moments of his career. During Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, the arena’s air conditioning failed, leading to extreme on-court conditions. LeBron cramped up and had to leave the game, which remains one of the rare moments where his body visibly broke down under heat.

Outside of that, his conditioning has remained elite for over two decades. While there have been long-standing rumors that he spends over $1 million annually on his body, LeBron has pushed back on that exact figure. Still, his routine is known to be intense. Cold tubs, recovery sessions, strict diet, sleep discipline, and constant maintenance are all part of his daily process.

That discipline explains his longevity. In Year 23, at age 41, he is still producing at a high level for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists while shooting over 51.2% from the field. Even in a reduced role alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, he remains the stabilizing force.

Now, with both Doncic and Reaves sidelined after injuries, the responsibility shifts back to LeBron. The Lakers are heading into the playoffs short-handed, and once again, the expectation is that he will carry the load.

At 41, that is not a reasonable expectation for most players. For LeBron, it has been the story of his career.

Miller’s story may sound extreme, but it captures something real. LeBron’s body, preparation, and endurance have always operated at a different level. Whether it is gaining weight mid-game or playing nearly an entire playoff game without slowing down, the pattern remains the same.

He continues to do things that do not quite add up.