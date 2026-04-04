Lakers Suffer Another Blow: Austin Reaves Out 4-6 Weeks After Latest Injury

Austin Reaves will miss multiple weeks after MRI confirms oblique strain.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 10, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

This season is quickly falling apart for the Los Angeles Lakers. In the wake of a blowout loss to the Thunder, they are now down two stars going into a critical postseason.

In an update provided by the team, they revealed that Austin Reaves is suffering from an oblique strain that requires a 4-6 week recovery timeline. He now joins co-star Luka Doncic on the sidelines ahead of a critical stretch of the season.

“Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique muscle injury and will be out for the remainder of the regular season,” wrote Brad Turner on X.

Reaves started showing signs of trouble against the Thunder and even left the game to seek treatment for lingering pain in his side. He came back to play and ended up with 26 minutes, but he looked off all night with just 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and zero blocks on 55.6% shooting and 66.7% shooting from three.

Austin went for imaging yesterday, but apparently had to go back a second time after they scanned the wrong area. Now that they have the results and the bad news is confirmed, they can move forward and make the necessary adjustments. Unfortunately, nothing they do may be enough to save their season.

With just five games left on the schedule, there’s no chance we’ll see Austin or Luka again before the playoffs, but they still have to fight to avoid losing their place (third in the West). Without their top two scorers for weeks (at minimum), the Lakers’ only hope is in 41-year-old LeBron James, who now has to carry the full weight of leading this team. Role players like Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton will also be key during this stretch, as their defense may help balance the loss of their two primary scorers.

Off the bench, we can expect more minutes for guys like Bronny James and Jarred Vanderbilt as Redick looks for any kind of spark that might keep them afloat. For now, the process is still ongoing, and the team must come to accept their new situation before they can work to make the most of it.

Meanwhile, for Reaves, the road to recovery starts now. Oblique injuries are known for being painful, but the healing process is manageable with some initial rest followed by progressive core stabilization and rotational exercises to prevent re-aggravation. While he’s been listed as out for the season, he’ll be monitoring the Lakers’ situation for a potential window to return.

If they can avoid an early elimination, it might buy Reaves just enough time to re-take the court again and make one last attempt. Of course, without Luka Doncic, the odds would still be overwhelmingly stacked against them. On multiple fronts, this season is a lost cause for the Lake Show, and there may be no going back from this week of hell for the franchise.

The only thing left for Redick to do is lead whoever is left to a courageous ending. While they may not have the firepower to keep up with the Thunder, Spurs, or Nuggets in the West, the Lakers can still go out with some respect if they play the right way and stay coordinated on both ends of the floor.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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