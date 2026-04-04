LeBron James Doubles Down On Hate Toward Memphis: Adds Milwaukee And Akron As Most Disliked Cities

LeBron James explains his disdain for certain NBA cities, including Cleveland and Memphis.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks‘ ambitions of signing LeBron James just got completely snuffed after his latest interview with the NBA media.

While there’s no indication they were planning a pursuit anytime soon, LeBron made sure to call out their city anyway as one of the few that he dreads visiting every season. This admission came as he was doubling down on his disdain for the city of Memphis, in particular, and even prompted a response from the Mayor.

“I’m 41 years old. There are two cities I do not like playing in right now,” James said. “That’s Milwaukee, and that’s Memphis. What is the problem with that? I don’t like going home either — sh*t, and I’m from there.”

LeBron sparked outrage for his take on Memphis, which is that it makes for a terrible sports city. He wants the NBA to move the Grizzlies to Nashville instead, citing Vanderbilt, NASCAR, and the NHL’s Predators as proof that it can host an NBA team. While James didn’t clarify why he dislikes Memphis so much, he’s hardly the first player to speak down on the city.

For LeBron, Memphis just doesn’t have the appeal or the draw to make a visit worthwhile. The city itself isn’t particularly attractive, and there isn’t much to do compared to places like Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. That’s not even to mention the history of violence and crime in the area. Milwaukee is in a similar situation, and LeBron must be happy he only has to go once a season.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks highly of the city, it’s not viewed as a desirable destination among the players. It was no appeal to someone like LeBron James, who enjoys the finer things in life. At this stage of his career, his tastes have become more exclusive, and not every city meets his standards like they used to. While he didn’t name them specifically, places like Indianapolis, Oklahoma City, and Minneapolis probably fall in those same lines.

Even his hometown of Akron, Ohio, is not immune to LeBron’s disdain. As much as he has grown to appreciate the city, there’s just not enough activity for him to feel satisfied being there. This is why Los Angeles is the perfect place for LeBron right now.

As a city rich with culture, history, and opportunity, there’s a reason why James chose to settle in Los Angeles back in 2018. He saw the chance to enhance his legacy with an iconic brand, and the results have been impressive so far, with a championship and multiple 50-win seasons to show for it. Off the court, LA has grown LeBron’s network and widened his reach as he has embraced the spotlight every step of the way.

So, as an unrestricted free agent this summer, we have a good idea which teams have a chance for LeBron. While the Cavaliers might be good for a perfect storybook ending, he just told us how much he dislikes going home. If he doesn’t retire or return to the Lakers, only teams like the Warriors, Heat, or Knicks really have a chance for LeBron.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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